Mad Deals Of The Day: $32 Off A Beautiful Le Creuset Casserole Dish And More

Skirt

Whether you wear it to work or on a night out, this khaki skirt with a ring belt detail will be sure to make any outfit land. $40 (from $80), Ever New.



Mock neck

This sheer knit sweater is the perfect everyday closet go-to. Layer it under a sleeveless jumpsuit for a sophisticated look. Also available in a light grey. $23 (from $45), RW&CO.



Reed diffuser

Want the lush fragrance of a candle but don’t want flames in the house? This reed diffuser emits a fresh balsam and pine scent — and passes off as a cute decoration to boot! $14 (from $24), Pier 1 Imports.



Buffing brush

From powder bronzers and blushes to foundations, this buffer brush will ensure a pristine finish while blending your product of choice into all of the tough spots. Plus — it’s retractable! $14 (from $29), Sephora.





Casserole dish

Tis the season of gift-giving, and you’ll be sure to wow the lucky person who’ll receive this Le Creuset square casserole dish as a present. $128 (from $160), The Bay.

