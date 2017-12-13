Mad Deals Of The Day: $32 Off A Beautiful Le Creuset Casserole Dish And More

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Skirt Whether you wear it to work or on a night out, this khaki skirt with a ring belt detail will be sure to make any outfit land. $40 (from $80), Ever New. Mock neck This sheer knit sweater is the perfect everyday closet go-to. Layer it under a sleeveless jumpsuit for a sophisticated look. Also available in a light grey. $23 (from $45), RW&CO. Reed diffuser Want the lush fragrance of a candle but don’t want flames in the house? This reed diffuser emits a fresh balsam and pine scent — and passes off as a cute decoration to boot! $14 (from $24), Pier 1 Imports. Buffing brush From powder bronzers and blushes to foundations, this buffer brush will ensure a pristine finish while blending your product of choice into all of the tough spots. Plus — it’s retractable! $14 (from $29), Sephora. Casserole dish Tis the season of gift-giving, and you’ll be sure to wow the lucky person who’ll receive this Le Creuset square casserole dish as a present. $128 (from $160), The Bay.