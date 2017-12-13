Advertisement
Mad Deals Of The Day: $32 Off A Beautiful Le Creuset Casserole Dish And More

A super cute skirt for $40 from Ever New, a mock neck perfect for layering at RW&CO., and other daily steals.

Skirt
Whether you wear it to work or on a night out, this khaki skirt with a ring belt detail will be sure to make any outfit land. $40 (from $80), Ever New.
Adel D-ring pencil skirt, Ever New, $40 (from $80)
Mock neck
This sheer knit sweater is the perfect everyday closet go-to. Layer it under a sleeveless jumpsuit for a sophisticated look. Also available in a light grey. $23 (from $45), RW&CO.
Mock Neck Textured Knit T-Shirt, RW&CO., $23 (from $45)
Reed diffuser
Want the lush fragrance of a candle but don’t want flames in the house? This reed diffuser emits a fresh balsam and pine scent — and passes off as a cute decoration to boot! $14 (from $24), Pier 1 Imports.
Fresh Balsam Collection Reed Diffuser, Pier 1 Imports, $14 (from $24)
Buffing brush
From powder bronzers and blushes to foundations, this buffer brush will ensure a pristine finish while blending your product of choice into all of the tough spots. Plus — it’s retractable! $14 (from $29), Sephora.
SEPHORA COLLECTION Hide and Sleek Retractable Buffing Brush, Sephora, $14 (from $29)

Casserole dish
Tis the season of gift-giving, and you’ll be sure to wow the lucky person who’ll receive this Le Creuset square casserole dish as a present. $128 (from $160), The Bay.
LE CREUSET Square Casserole with Lid, The Bay, $128 (from $160)

 
