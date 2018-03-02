Editors' Picks

Mad Deals Of The Day: A Gorgeous Le Creuset French Press And More

A gorgeous merino wool sweater from Banana Republic, beaded hoops for any outfit at J.Crew, and other daily steals.

Sweater
It’s rare when anything merino wool, like this cobalt v-neck (that’s also machine-washable!), is on sale. Sizes are running out so get yours fast. $46 (from $95), Banana Republic.

Machine-Washable Merino Vee in cobalt, Banana Republic, $46 (from $95)

Earrings
These coral beaded hoops will add a pop of colour to any outfit. $21 (from $50), J.Crew.

Beaded tortoise hoop earrings, J.Crew, $21 (from $50)

Boots
Ditch the winter footwear as the weather gets warmer and go for these stylish zip-up ankle boots instead. $35 (from $70), Globo.

Dalling, Globo, $35 (from $70)

Le Creuset French press
Make morning coffee feel fancy with this Le Creuset French press. It’s finished in glazed stoneware, making this investment worthwhile. $75 (from $100), The Bay.

Le Creuset Stoneware French press, The Bay, $75 (from $100)

Candle set
Bring on the ambience with this gorgeous 3-piece faceted pillar candle set. $9 (from $22), CB2.
3-piece faceted pillar candle set, CB2, $9 (from $22)

 
