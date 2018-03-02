Mad Deals Of The Day: A Gorgeous Le Creuset French Press And More

Sweater

It’s rare when anything merino wool, like this cobalt v-neck (that’s also machine-washable!), is on sale. Sizes are running out so get yours fast. $46 (from $95), Banana Republic.

Earrings

These coral beaded hoops will add a pop of colour to any outfit. $21 (from $50), J.Crew.

Boots

Ditch the winter footwear as the weather gets warmer and go for these stylish zip-up ankle boots instead. $35 (from $70), Globo.

Le Creuset French press

Make morning coffee feel fancy with this Le Creuset French press. It’s finished in glazed stoneware, making this investment worthwhile. $75 (from $100), The Bay.

Candle set

Bring on the ambience with this gorgeous 3-piece faceted pillar candle set. $9 (from $22), CB2.

