Mad Deals Of The Day: Last-Minute Holiday Gifts

We totally understand — it’s been a busy year! From premium leather gloves at H&M to an 86-piece artist’s case at DeSerres, we’ve got you covered for last minute stocking stuffers.

Baby hat and boots set
Give little ones in your life something to look adorable in while bundling up for the winter — such as this fuzzy hat and boots baby gift set from Roots. $30 (from $44), Roots.
Baby Wildlife Gift Set, Roots, $30 (from $44)Tea set
You can never go wrong with tea, especially a ceramic set like this one with a fun confetti design. Included are a stainless-steel infuser, spoon, and wooden tray. $15 (from $25), Indigo.
SIMPLE TEA SET – FALLING CONFETTI, Indigo, $15 (from $25)Phone ring holder stand
A tiny but thoughtful gift, this phone holder stand will help alleviate wrist discomfort and make taking selfies easier. And they’re available in three colours. $5 (from $10), Urban Outfitters.
Neon Phone Ring Holder Stand, Urban Outfitters, $5 (from $10)
Leather gloves
It’s rare for premium leather gloves to go on sale, and they’d make the perfect timeless gift for fashionistas and practical minds alike. $20 (from $35), H&M.
Leather Gloves, H&M, $20 (from $35)
86-Piece artist’s case
Equipped with pastels, markers, pencils, watercolours, and more, this 86-piece crafting kit is a dream for young budding artists. $7 (from $13), DeSerres.
86-Piece Artist's Case, DeSerres, $7 (from $13)
