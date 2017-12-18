Mad Deals Of The Day: Last-Minute Holiday Gifts

Baby hat and boots set

Give little ones in your life something to look adorable in while bundling up for the winter — such as this fuzzy hat and boots baby gift set from Roots. $30 (from $44), Roots.

Tea set

You can never go wrong with tea, especially a ceramic set like this one with a fun confetti design. Included are a stainless-steel infuser, spoon, and wooden tray. $15 (from $25), Indigo.

Phone ring holder stand

A tiny but thoughtful gift, this phone holder stand will help alleviate wrist discomfort and make taking selfies easier. And they’re available in three colours. $5 (from $10), Urban Outfitters.



Leather gloves

It’s rare for premium leather gloves to go on sale, and they’d make the perfect timeless gift for fashionistas and practical minds alike. $20 (from $35), H&M.



86-Piece artist’s case

Equipped with pastels, markers, pencils, watercolours, and more, this 86-piece crafting kit is a dream for young budding artists. $7 (from $13), DeSerres.

