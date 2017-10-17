Mad Deals Of The Day: 36% Off A Shimmery Knit Dress From Simons And More

Dress

This shimmery knit dress is the powerhouse number you’ll need for days at the office or nights about town. Also available in black and navy. $50 (from $79), Simons.



Herb planter

Garden indoors with this gorgeous matte black herb planter from CB2. And take the planter outdoors when it’s springtime (it’s waterproof!). $7 (from $9), CB2.

Scarf

Wouldn’t this tangerine square scarf look cute with a grey chunky sweater? Style it as a choker or tie it like a neckerchief to make your outfit extra stylish. $20 (from $26), Loft.



Mug

Let this illustrated stoneware mug remind you that there isn’t any better duo than a hot cup of joe and some good ole’ doughnuts. $5 (from $10), The Bay.

Skinny jeans

Give these khaki skinnies a fall update by pairing them with a baggy cardigan and heeled Chelsea boots. $35 (from $55), Dynamite.





