Mad Deals Of The Day: $30 Stylish Kate Spade Keds At Soft Moc And More

A bold yellow padded jacket for the chilly days from Asos, a cute plate for all of your desserts at Indigo and other daily steals.

by

Sneakers
Who knew nautical stripes could look so good when adorned with sequins? These Kate Spade Keds are definitely proof of how stylish a combo the two can be. $30 (from $70), Soft Moc.
Women's KATE SPADE white/blue stripe sneakers, Soft Moc, $30 (from $70)

Napkin set
This set of dark linen napkins beautifully printed with timeless images (such as this one with olives) will bring a rustic feel to your dinner table. $24 (from $36) , Pilo.

LINEN NAPKINS WITH IMAGE - Olive, P i ‘ l o, $24 (from $36)

Jacket
Stand out on autumnal days with this yellow lightweight padded jacket from New Look, and use it as an excuse to colour-block with other bold tones. $48 ($62), Asos.
New Look Lightweight Padded Jacket, Asos, $48 ($62)

Plate
Serve all of your snacks and desserts on this cute stoneware plate that’s illustrated with a cute alphabetical message. $5 ($10), Indigo.

ALPHA PLATE – SWEETIE, Indigo, $5 ($10)


Dress
Bring comfort and style together with this soft racerback maxi dress. Pair it with your favourite denim jacket to give it an extra edge. $44 ($85), Gap.
Rib-knit racerback maxi dress - grey stripe, Gap, $35 ($85)

 

Resources