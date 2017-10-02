Mad Deals Of The Day: $30 Stylish Kate Spade Keds At Soft Moc And More

Sneakers

Who knew nautical stripes could look so good when adorned with sequins? These Kate Spade Keds are definitely proof of how stylish a combo the two can be. $30 (from $70), Soft Moc.



Napkin set

This set of dark linen napkins beautifully printed with timeless images (such as this one with olives) will bring a rustic feel to your dinner table. $24 (from $36) , Pilo.

Jacket

Stand out on autumnal days with this yellow lightweight padded jacket from New Look, and use it as an excuse to colour-block with other bold tones. $48 ($62), Asos.





Plate

Serve all of your snacks and desserts on this cute stoneware plate that’s illustrated with a cute alphabetical message. $5 ($10), Indigo.







Dress

Bring comfort and style together with this soft racerback maxi dress. Pair it with your favourite denim jacket to give it an extra edge. $44 ($85), Gap.



