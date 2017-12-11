Mad Deals Of The Day: $7 Chic Tank From Joe Fresh And More

Tank

Add texture to your work clothes with this green faux suede number from Joe Fresh. Also perfect for the holidays! $7 (from $24), Joe Fresh.



Mules

These gorgeous mules are a steal that’s hard to pass up. Wear them with sheer black tights or frilly white socks to accentuate the floral print. $30 (from $50), DSW.



Eyeshadow palette

Calling all makeup lovers! Fall in love with the luminescent shades of this Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Galaxy Eyeshadow Palette. $48 (from $69), Sephora.



Candle

Indulge in the fragrances of rich redwood with sandalwood and soft amber in this 3-in-1 (!) scent candle by WoodWick. $20 (from $35), Bed Bath & Beyond.



Vacuum

This hand vacuum’s detachable motorized brush will give you a thorough clean — it picks up pet hairs and dirt from upholstery and carpets. Bonus? It’s half off at Canadian Tire! $60 (from $120), Canadian Tire.