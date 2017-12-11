Advertisement
Mad Deals Of The Day: $7 Chic Tank From Joe Fresh And More

$20 off a Fenty Beauty by Rihanna eyeshadow palette at Sephora, $60 off a cordless hand vacuum at Canadian Tire, and other daily steals.

Tank
Add texture to your work clothes with this green faux suede number from Joe Fresh. Also perfect for the holidays! $7 (from $24), Joe Fresh.
1Z
Mules
These gorgeous mules are a steal that’s hard to pass up. Wear them with sheer black tights or frilly white socks to accentuate the floral print. $30 (from $50), DSW.
Kelly & Katie Amour, DSW, $30 (from $50)
Eyeshadow palette
Calling all makeup lovers! Fall in love with the luminescent shades of this Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Galaxy Eyeshadow Palette. $48 (from $69), Sephora.
FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA Galaxy Eyeshadow Palette, Sephora, $48 (from $69)
Candle
Indulge in the fragrances of rich redwood with sandalwood and soft amber in this 3-in-1 (!) scent candle by WoodWick. $20 (from $35), Bed Bath & Beyond.
FAUX SUEDE TANK, Joe Fresh. $7 (from $24)
Vacuum
This hand vacuum’s detachable motorized brush will give you a thorough clean — it picks up pet hairs and dirt from upholstery and carpets. Bonus? It’s half off at Canadian Tire! $60 (from $120), Canadian Tire.

Shark Cordless 15.6V Pro Twister Hand Vacuum, Canadian Tire, $60 (from $120)
