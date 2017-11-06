Advertisement
Mad Deals Of The Day: $15 Faux Suede Skirt From Joe Fresh And More

An industrial bar stool at Kitchen Stuff Plus, platform boots at Globo and other daily steals.

Skirt
This faux suede skirt is the perfect retro number to go with all of your slouched cardigans and chunky knitted sweaters. $15 (from $34), Joe Fresh.
FAUX SUEDE MINI SKIRT, Joe Fresh, $15 (from $34)

Bar stool
Not only is this industrial bar stool a great addition to the kitchen, it will also look cute hanging around the house as a spare chair. $40 (from $80), Kitchen Stuff Plus.

KSP Toli Metal Counter Stool (White), Kitchen Stuff Plus, $40 (from $80)


Boots
Strut yourself in winter with these gorgeous platform boots. They’re so classic that will go with anything! $75 (from $100), Globo.
LIVERNOIS, Globo, $75 (from $100)

Blouse
It may be getting chilly outside, but that doesn’t mean you can’t break out the cold-shoulder tops inside. This J.Crew poplin number will be your next favourite piece, and it’s 40 percent off. $54 (from $89), J.Crew.

Cold -shoulder poplin top, J.Crew, $54 (from $89)

Baking dish set
Get ready for back-to-back holiday dinners — and the wave of leftovers that follow them — with this 14-piece baking dish set that conveniently comes with lids. The glass design makes each dish microwave, freezer, fridge and oven safe. $80 (from $100), Bed Bath and Beyond.

OXO Good Grips® 14-Piece Glass Baking Dish Set with Lids in Green, Bed Bath & Beyond, $80 (from $100)
