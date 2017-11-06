Mad Deals Of The Day: $15 Faux Suede Skirt From Joe Fresh And More

Skirt

This faux suede skirt is the perfect retro number to go with all of your slouched cardigans and chunky knitted sweaters. $15 (from $34), Joe Fresh.



Bar stool

Not only is this industrial bar stool a great addition to the kitchen, it will also look cute hanging around the house as a spare chair. $40 (from $80), Kitchen Stuff Plus.



Boots

Strut yourself in winter with these gorgeous platform boots. They’re so classic that will go with anything! $75 (from $100), Globo.





Blouse

It may be getting chilly outside, but that doesn’t mean you can’t break out the cold-shoulder tops inside. This J.Crew poplin number will be your next favourite piece, and it’s 40 percent off. $54 (from $89), J.Crew.

Baking dish set

Get ready for back-to-back holiday dinners — and the wave of leftovers that follow them — with this 14-piece baking dish set that conveniently comes with lids. The glass design makes each dish microwave, freezer, fridge and oven safe. $80 (from $100), Bed Bath and Beyond.