Advertisement
Living

Mad Deals Of The Day: $15 Mini Skirt From Joe Fresh And More

Suede boots for 44 percent off at Steve Madden, a faux fur cushion for 40 percent off at The Bay, and other daily steals.

by

Skirt
Update the classic black mini skirt with this pleather trim number from Joe Fresh. Sport it with your favourite mockneck for a retro look. $15 (from $34), Joe Fresh.
PLEATHER TRIM MINI SKIRT, Joe Fresh, $15 (from $34)
Boots
Not only are these boots practical for the cool weather, they’re also extremely cute! Sizes are running out, so hurry up and buy your pair ASAP. Also available in black. $70 (from $125), Steve Madden.
Amy - Taupe Suede, Steve Madden, $70 (from $125)
Batter dispenser
Baking pancakes, muffins, and other treats just got easier. This dispenser has a portion-size selector, which accurately measures the amount of batter used. $25 (from $35), Golda’s Kitchen.
Cuisipro Batter Dispenser, Golda’s Kitchen, $25 (from $35)
Earrings
Who says stud earrings can’t make a statement? These sparkly ones come with pearl jackets that peak out from underneath the earlobe. $7 (from $13), Bizou.

PEARL ARC EAR JACKETS EARRINGS, Bizou, $7 (from $13)
Cushion
Experiment with bold colours on your sofa or bed with this teal faux fur pillow that’s currently 40 percent off at The Bay. $27 (from $45), The Bay.

DISTINCTLY HOME Shaggy Square Faux Fur Cushion, The Bay, $27 (from $45)
Resources