Mad Deals Of The Day: $15 Mini Skirt From Joe Fresh And More

Skirt

Update the classic black mini skirt with this pleather trim number from Joe Fresh. Sport it with your favourite mockneck for a retro look. $15 (from $34), Joe Fresh.



Boots

Not only are these boots practical for the cool weather, they’re also extremely cute! Sizes are running out, so hurry up and buy your pair ASAP. Also available in black. $70 (from $125), Steve Madden.



Batter dispenser

Baking pancakes, muffins, and other treats just got easier. This dispenser has a portion-size selector, which accurately measures the amount of batter used. $25 (from $35), Golda’s Kitchen.



Earrings

Who says stud earrings can’t make a statement? These sparkly ones come with pearl jackets that peak out from underneath the earlobe. $7 (from $13), Bizou.





Cushion

Experiment with bold colours on your sofa or bed with this teal faux fur pillow that’s currently 40 percent off at The Bay. $27 (from $45), The Bay.