Mad Deals Of The Day: A $20 Dress From Joe Fresh And More

Sneakers

These faux leather slip-on sneakers are perfect for days when you want comfort but don’t want to compromise style. And they’re half off at Tobi. $44 (from $88), Tobi.



Blouse

Layer this sheer blouse over a slip dress, or pair it with a tank and high-waisted jeans. Sizes are going out fast, so get yours ASAP! $30 (from $60), Frank and Oak.



Tumbler

Add a touch of colour to your glassware with these fun tumblers. Available in two other colours. $4 (from $8), EQ3.



Dress

This sleeveless dress will take you from day to night, and is versatile for any season. Wear it alone or sport it with a chunky knit sweater. $20 (from $39), Joe Fresh.



Whisk

When in need of a spare whisk to do the task of blending creams and sauces, this yellow silicone one will do. Plus, it will add a fun pop of colour to your kitchen! $3 (from $9), Crate and Barrel.

