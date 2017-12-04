Advertisement
Mad Deals Of The Day: A $20 Dress From Joe Fresh And More

A beautiful sheer floral blouse at Frank and Oak, $4 tumblers from EQ3 and other daily steals.

Sneakers
These faux leather slip-on sneakers are perfect for days when you want comfort but don’t want to compromise style. And they’re half off at Tobi. $44 (from $88), Tobi.
SURI BLACK SLIP ON SNEAKERS, Tobi, $44 (from $88)
Blouse
Layer this sheer blouse over a slip dress, or pair it with a tank and high-waisted jeans. Sizes are going out fast, so get yours ASAP! $30 (from $60), Frank and Oak.
Printed Chiffon Top in Graphite, Frank and Oak, $30 (from $60)
Tumbler
Add a touch of colour to your glassware with these fun tumblers. Available in two other colours. $4 (from $8), EQ3.
Stride Tumbler Glass, EQ3, $4 (from $8)
Dress
This sleeveless dress will take you from day to night, and is versatile for any season. Wear it alone or sport it with a chunky knit sweater. $20 (from $39), Joe Fresh.
PRINCESS SEAM SLEEVELESS DRESS, Joe Fresh, $20 (from $39)
Whisk
When in need of a spare whisk to do the task of blending creams and sauces, this yellow silicone one will do. Plus, it will add a fun pop of colour to your kitchen! $3 (from $9), Crate and Barrel.
Yellow Silicone Whisk, Crate and Barrel, $3 (from $9)

 

