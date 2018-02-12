Advertisement
Mad Deals Of The Day: A $10 Floral Dress From Joe Fresh And More

A stone set for baking pizza at Williams Sonoma, a sanded glass candle at Indigo, and other daily steals.

Swimsuit
Winter time is always the best time to buy swimwear because of all the great deals — like this classic suckered stripe one-suit from J.Crew. It’s 73 percent off the original price! $44 (from $164), J.Crew.
Drawstring ruched one-piece in suckered stripe, J.Crew, $44 (from $164)
Candle
Let hints of peppercorn and crimson rose waft in the room with this Illume candle. It’s made from sanded glass, so that the light is soft and diffused. $10 (from $28), Indigo.
SANDED GLASS CANDLE – COPPER ROSE, Indigo, $10 (from $28)
Dress
Sheer fabric with a bold print, this Joe Fresh number is a cheerful update on the shirt dress. $10 (from $39), Joe Fresh.
Print shirt dress, Joe Fresh, $10 (from $39)
Tinted lip balm
Protect your lips from the cold weather with this hydrating lip balm. It’s got a soft pink tint! $2 (from $6), The Body Shop.
Born Lippy™ Lip Balm - Raspberry, The Body Shop, $2 (from $6)
Pizza stone set
Recreate restaurant-style pizza with this stone set, which is sure to make each pie’s crust supple and bubbly. Also usable for baking loaves of bread and roasting vegetables and meats. $60 (from $75), Williams Sonoma.
Italian Lava Pizza Stone Set, Williams Sonoma, $60 (from $75)

 
