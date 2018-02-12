Mad Deals Of The Day: A $10 Floral Dress From Joe Fresh And More

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Swimsuit Winter time is always the best time to buy swimwear because of all the great deals — like this classic suckered stripe one-suit from J.Crew. It’s 73 percent off the original price! $44 (from $164), J.Crew. Candle Let hints of peppercorn and crimson rose waft in the room with this Illume candle. It’s made from sanded glass, so that the light is soft and diffused. $10 (from $28), Indigo. Dress Sheer fabric with a bold print, this Joe Fresh number is a cheerful update on the shirt dress. $10 (from $39), Joe Fresh. Tinted lip balm Protect your lips from the cold weather with this hydrating lip balm. It’s got a soft pink tint! $2 (from $6), The Body Shop. Pizza stone set Recreate restaurant-style pizza with this stone set, which is sure to make each pie’s crust supple and bubbly. Also usable for baking loaves of bread and roasting vegetables and meats. $60 (from $75), Williams Sonoma.