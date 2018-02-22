Mad Deals Of The Day: A $29 Pair Of Jeans From Old Navy And More

Earrings

This pair coral tassel earrings will steal the show for your next outfit. Also available in blue, black, and white. $26 (from $39), J. Crew.

Steamer

Cook vegetables in a pinch with this BPA-free steamer basket. Hot tip: you can also use it on top of pans to avoid scratching their surface! $12 (from $15), Williams Sonoma.

Pants

Add some colour to your winter wardrobe with these cute rusty-hued skinnies from Old Navy. $29 (from $45), Old Navy.

Heels

Get a pair of heels — like these gorgeous velvet ones — that can be worn to any event. $39 (from $68), Boutique 1861.

Magazine table

Stack your magazines all in one place, and add a bold statement to the room with this red modern table from EQ3. $50 (from $99), EQ3.

