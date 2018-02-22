Editors' Picks

Mad Deals Of The Day: A $29 Pair Of Jeans From Old Navy And More

A pair of velvet heels from Boutique 1861, an espresso maker from Bed Bath & Beyond, and other daily steals.

by

Earrings
This pair coral tassel earrings will steal the show for your next outfit. Also available in blue, black, and white. $26 (from $39), J. Crew.

Gold Tassel Earrings, J.Crew, $26 (from $39)

Steamer
Cook vegetables in a pinch with this BPA-free steamer basket. Hot tip: you can also use it on top of pans to avoid scratching their surface! $12 (from $15), Williams Sonoma.

Joseph Joseph Lotus Steamer, Williams Sonoma, $12 (from $15)

 

Pants
Add some colour to your winter wardrobe with these cute rusty-hued skinnies from Old Navy. $29 (from $45), Old Navy.

Mid-Rise Pop-Color Rockstar Super Skinny Jeans for Women, Old Navy, $29 (from $40)

Heels
Get a pair of heels — like these gorgeous velvet ones — that can be worn to any event. $39 (from $68), Boutique 1861.

Gramado Onyx, Boutique 1861, $39 (from $60)

Magazine table
Stack your magazines all in one place, and add a bold statement to the room with this red modern table from EQ3. $50 (from $99), EQ3.
Strand Magazine Table, EQ3, $50 (from $99)

 
