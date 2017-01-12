Mad deals of the day: Cheap Michael Kors boots, on-sale merino jacket and more

A merino wool jacket from Banana Republic, a Nike sports bra from Hudson’s Bay and other daily deals.

  1

Blanket
Throw this faux-fur blanket on your bed or couch to make your space instantly cozy (and stylish). $40 (from $100), H&M.

Faux fur blanket, $40 (from $100), H&M

Coat
This gorgeous belted plaid jacket is made from 65 percent extra-fine merino wool. It’s perfect for layering in the winter, or wearing solo in the spring and fall. Plus it’s on a super deal! $93 + additional 50% off (from $185), Banana Republic.

Belted plaid coat

Boots
If you’re still in the market for a pair of winter boots, these quilted ones by Michael Kors are made of waterproof rubber. The classic logo is displayed on the back of the boot. $84 (from $198), Browns Shoes.

Michael Kors boots

Cheese board
This beautiful wood board is made from 80 percent mango wood and comes with three beautiful copper cheese knives (which slide under the board when not in use). $30 (from $60), Indigo.

882709297246_hi

Sports bra
This Nike bra provides support for physical activity with thick straps and racerback fit. $36 (from $48), Hudson’s Bay.

666032823392_main

More:
Mad deals of the day: January 11
17 slow-cooker recipes to get you through winter
Everything you need to know about the flu

One comment on “Mad deals of the day: Cheap Michael Kors boots, on-sale merino jacket and more

  1. The sports bra is 36$…..not 27$……..

    Reply

Leave a comment

Sign in to comment.

Resources