Mad deals of the day: Cheap Michael Kors boots, on-sale merino jacket and more

Blanket

Throw this faux-fur blanket on your bed or couch to make your space instantly cozy (and stylish). $40 (from $100), H&M.

Coat

This gorgeous belted plaid jacket is made from 65 percent extra-fine merino wool. It’s perfect for layering in the winter, or wearing solo in the spring and fall. Plus it’s on a super deal! $93 + additional 50% off (from $185), Banana Republic.

Boots

If you’re still in the market for a pair of winter boots, these quilted ones by Michael Kors are made of waterproof rubber. The classic logo is displayed on the back of the boot. $84 (from $198), Browns Shoes.

Cheese board

This beautiful wood board is made from 80 percent mango wood and comes with three beautiful copper cheese knives (which slide under the board when not in use). $30 (from $60), Indigo.

Sports bra

This Nike bra provides support for physical activity with thick straps and racerback fit. $36 (from $48), Hudson’s Bay.

