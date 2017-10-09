Mad Deals Of The Day: 42% Off A Beautiful Floral Fall Jacket From Mango And More

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Turtleneck Embrace the sweater weather and throw on this baggy cropped turtleneck over of your mini skirt or skinnies. Also available in black and charcoal grey. $30 (from $50), Simons.
Pumpkin decor Kickstart the Halloween spirit this month with this adorable small black vine pumpkin. Also sold in medium and large sizes. $10 for small one (from $15), Crate & Barrel.
Jacket Bring on the floral print in your outfit with this sleek jacket from Mango — an ideal pick for the early fall days. $98 (from $170), Mango.
Scarf Make your coat pop out with this two-toned blue colour-blocking scarf — and let the merino wool blend provide the warmth. $38 (from $45), Gap.
Carving board, knife, and fork set Wow your guests this holiday by serving dinner with this carving board, knife, and fork set. The Acacia wooden board isn’t just perfect for the roast of the night — it works well with chopping fruits and vegetables, too! $60 (from $80), Golda’s Kitchen.