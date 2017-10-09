Mad Deals Of The Day: 42% Off A Beautiful Floral Fall Jacket From Mango And More

Turtleneck

Embrace the sweater weather and throw on this baggy cropped turtleneck over of your mini skirt or skinnies. Also available in black and charcoal grey. $30 (from $50), Simons.



Pumpkin decor

Kickstart the Halloween spirit this month with this adorable small black vine pumpkin. Also sold in medium and large sizes. $10 for small one (from $15), Crate & Barrel.

Jacket

Bring on the floral print in your outfit with this sleek jacket from Mango — an ideal pick for the early fall days. $98 (from $170), Mango.



Scarf

Make your coat pop out with this two-toned blue colour-blocking scarf — and let the merino wool blend provide the warmth. $38 (from $45), Gap.

Carving board, knife, and fork set

Wow your guests this holiday by serving dinner with this carving board, knife, and fork set. The Acacia wooden board isn’t just perfect for the roast of the night — it works well with chopping fruits and vegetables, too! $60 (from $80), Golda’s Kitchen.