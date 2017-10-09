Advertisement
Mad Deals Of The Day: 42% Off A Beautiful Floral Fall Jacket From Mango And More

A solid deal on a carving set that includes a knife and fork from Golda’s Kitchen, a must-have merino wool blended scarf from Gap and other daily steals.

Turtleneck
Embrace the sweater weather and throw on this baggy cropped turtleneck over of your mini skirt or skinnies. Also available in black and charcoal grey. $30 (from $50), Simons.
Twik Loose cropped turtleneck, Simons, $30 (from $50)
Pumpkin decor
Kickstart the Halloween spirit this month with this adorable small black vine pumpkin. Also sold in medium and large sizes. $10 for small one (from $15), Crate & Barrel.

Black Vine Pumpkins Crate & Barrel

Jacket
Bring on the floral print in your outfit with this sleek jacket from Mango — an ideal pick for the early fall days. $98 (from $170), Mango.
Floral print jacket REF. 11095730 - BOMBITA, Mango, $98 (from $170)

Scarf
Make your coat pop out with this two-toned blue colour-blocking scarf — and let the merino wool blend provide the warmth. $38 (from $45), Gap.

Merino wool blend colorblock scarf, Gap, $38 (from $45)

Carving board, knife, and fork set
Wow your guests this holiday by serving dinner with this carving board, knife, and fork set. The Acacia wooden board isn’t just perfect for the roast of the night —  it works well with chopping fruits and vegetables, too! $60 (from $80), Golda’s Kitchen.

Carving Board Set ++ BONUS Carving Knife & Fork Cuisinart, Golda's Kitchen, $60 (from $80)

 

