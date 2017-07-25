Mad deals of the day: More than 50% off mules from Hudson’s Bay and more

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Blouse
This button-down is an amazing transitional piece. Its floral print and hints of lavender make it the perfect summer blouse, while its deep burgundy base also makes it appropriate for the winter months. $7 (from $29), Joe Fresh.
Dining chair
A gorgeous dining chair that can double as an accent chair for empty corners, an entryway or hall. $80 (from $130), Structube.
Mules
These perforated slip-ons are breathable and comfortable. The short heel offers relaxed height, for a laid-back summer look. $55 (from $110), The Bay.
Towel
Lush palms are printed in fantastic detail on this large cotton beach towel. Perfect for warming up after a swim, or lying on a beach. $15 (from $30), Indigo.
Satin backpack
A mini backpack is an stylish, hands-free alternative to a purse. $30 (from $60), Aldo.