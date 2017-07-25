Mad deals of the day: More than 50% off mules from Hudson’s Bay and more

Blouse

This button-down is an amazing transitional piece. Its floral print and hints of lavender make it the perfect summer blouse, while its deep burgundy base also makes it appropriate for the winter months. $7 (from $29), Joe Fresh.



Dining chair

A gorgeous dining chair that can double as an accent chair for empty corners, an entryway or hall. $80 (from $130), Structube.



Mules

These perforated slip-ons are breathable and comfortable. The short heel offers relaxed height, for a laid-back summer look. $55 (from $110), The Bay.



Towel

Lush palms are printed in fantastic detail on this large cotton beach towel. Perfect for warming up after a swim, or lying on a beach. $15 (from $30), Indigo.



Satin backpack

A mini backpack is an stylish, hands-free alternative to a purse. $30 (from $60), Aldo.



