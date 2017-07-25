Advertisement
Living

Mad deals of the day: More than 50% off mules from Hudson’s Bay and more

A stylish satin backpack from Aldo, a blouse from Joe Fresh and other daily steals.

by

Blouse
This button-down is an amazing transitional piece. Its floral print and hints of lavender make it the perfect summer blouse, while its deep burgundy base also makes it appropriate for the winter months. $7 (from $29), Joe Fresh.
Joe Fresh Blouse

Dining chair
A gorgeous dining chair that can double as an accent chair for empty corners, an entryway or hall. $80 (from $130), Structube.
Accent chair structube

Mules
These perforated slip-ons are breathable and comfortable. The short heel offers relaxed height, for a laid-back summer look. $55 (from $110), The Bay.
The Bay mules

Towel
Lush palms are printed in fantastic detail on this large cotton beach towel. Perfect for warming up after a swim, or lying on a beach. $15 (from $30), Indigo.
Beach Towel

Satin backpack
A mini backpack is an stylish, hands-free alternative to a purse. $30 (from $60), Aldo.
Satin backpack aldo

More:
Mad deals of the day: $110 off a Nespresso coffee maker and other daily steals
Chatelaine Quickies: Caramel skillet s’mores
Fry-yay or nay? McDonald’s delivery is now a thing. We put it to the test
Resources