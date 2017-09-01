Mad Deals Of The Day: 50% Off A Beautiful Wrap Dress From H&M And More

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Dress Welcome September with a pop of colour by wearing this floral print wrap dress. And on colder days, pair it with tights and heeled boots. $40 (from $80), H&M.
Coffee Table
Renew your living room (or patio) with this industrial coffee table that’s also sturdy enough for the outdoors. Article is having a Labour Day Sale through September 10, and many deals await. $170 (from $200), Article.
Earrings These hoop and coin earrings will be your go-to subtle statement earrings for the fall. They’re also made out of hypoallergenic material for those with sensitive ears. $10 (from $25), RW&CO.
Sweater
With Banana Republic’s 40 percent off everything sale going on, it’s the peak time to stock up on luxury knits. This light blue merino sweater has a delicate peekaboo cut on the sleeves and comes in eight other colours! $57 (from $95), Banana Republic.
Shoes In need of different neutral colour in the shoe closet? These khaki block heel boots (with an olive undertone) will be the ideal pair for fall. $60 (from $120), Aldo.