Mad Deals Of The Day: 50% Off A Beautiful Wrap Dress From H&M And More

40 percent off a delicate merino sweater at Banana Republic, an industrial coffee table at Article, and other daily steals.

Dress
Welcome September with a pop of colour by wearing this floral print wrap dress. And on colder days, pair it with tights and heeled boots. $40 (from $80), H&M
Coffee Table

Renew your living room (or patio) with this industrial coffee table that’s also sturdy enough for the outdoors. Article is having a Labour Day Sale through September 10, and many deals await.  $170 (from $200), Article.
Earrings
These hoop and coin earrings will be your go-to subtle statement earrings for the fall. They’re also made out of hypoallergenic material for those with sensitive ears. $10 (from $25), RW&CO.

Sweater
With Banana Republic’s 40 percent off everything sale going on, it’s the peak time to stock up on luxury knits. This light blue merino sweater has a delicate peekaboo cut on the sleeves and comes in eight other colours!  $57 (from $95), Banana Republic.

Shoes
In need of different neutral colour in the shoe closet? These khaki block heel boots (with an olive undertone) will be the ideal pair for fall. $60 (from $120), Aldo.  
