Living

Mad Deals Of The Day: A Beautiful Pastel (!) Oster Hand Mixer For $25 And More

Fun feather dangle earrings at Laura, pattered (and comfy!) leggings from Joe Fresh, and other daily steals.

by

Earrings
Put the final touch on your outfit with these statement rose feather earrings. $16 (from $20), Laura.

Feather Dangle Earrings, Laura, $16 (from $20)

Leggings
Ditch the plain leggings and go for something fun (and still feel comfy!) with this grey floral pair that’s only $13 at Joe Fresh. $13 (from $19), Joe Fresh.

Classic Textured Leggings, Joe Fresh, $13 (from $19)

Placemat
Protect the dinner table from any spills with this easy to clean placemat. Also available in four other colours. $2 (from $5), EQ3.

Neha placemat, EQ3, $2 (from $5)

Face mask
This clay mask is made out of ginger, cinnamon oil and other minerals and warms up the moment you slather it on your face! $10 (from $20), The Body Shop.

Mineral & Ginger Warming Massage Clay Face Mask, The Body Shop, $10 (from $20)

Hand mixer
There are four stunning shades to choose from in Oster’s pastel series of this five-speed, 240-watt hand mixer. $25 (from $50), The Bay.
Peter Perfect Pastels Five-Speed Hand Mixer, The Bay, $25 (from $50)

 
Resources