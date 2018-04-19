Mad Deals Of The Day: A Beautiful Pastel (!) Oster Hand Mixer For $25 And More

Earrings

Put the final touch on your outfit with these statement rose feather earrings. $16 (from $20), Laura.

Leggings

Ditch the plain leggings and go for something fun (and still feel comfy!) with this grey floral pair that’s only $13 at Joe Fresh. $13 (from $19), Joe Fresh.

Placemat

Protect the dinner table from any spills with this easy to clean placemat. Also available in four other colours. $2 (from $5), EQ3.

Face mask

This clay mask is made out of ginger, cinnamon oil and other minerals and warms up the moment you slather it on your face! $10 (from $20), The Body Shop.

Hand mixer

There are four stunning shades to choose from in Oster’s pastel series of this five-speed, 240-watt hand mixer. $25 (from $50), The Bay.

