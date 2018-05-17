Living

Mad Deals Of The Day: An Awesome Gold CB2 Garlic Press (For $5!) And More

A lip primer from the Sephora Collection, a cute pair of black sandals from Little Burgundy, and more awesome deals.

Sandals
These cute sandals are over 50% off! They have a cute faux leather braided strap and adjustable buckles. $32 (From $65), Little Burgundy.

women's black sandal from little burgundy

Lip primer
Apply this lightweight lip primer to extend the life of your favourite lipstick. Its formula keeps your lips moisturized and has a lip balm-like texture. $9 (From $15), Sephora.

Beauty Amplifier lip primer from sephora collection

Garlic press
This awesome brushed gold garlic press is 75% off — steal! It is super simple to use and crushes your garlic in a single squeeze. $5 (From $20), CB2.

Brushed gold garlic press from CB2

Top
This lightweight top is made of soft jersey knit material and has super cute ties at the cuffs. It has a vertical stripe pattern and is great for a simple, casual look. $27 (From $45), Gap Canada.

multi stripe long sleeve zen top from gap

Travel kit
This beige travel kit is perfect to keep on hand for any potential travel emergencies. It comes with floss, safety pins, thread, stain remover, and other useful items. $10 (From $20), Cleo.

beige travel emergency kit from cleo

