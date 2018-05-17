Mad Deals Of The Day: An Awesome Gold CB2 Garlic Press (For $5!) And More

Sandals

These cute sandals are over 50% off! They have a cute faux leather braided strap and adjustable buckles. $32 (From $65), Little Burgundy.

Lip primer

Apply this lightweight lip primer to extend the life of your favourite lipstick. Its formula keeps your lips moisturized and has a lip balm-like texture. $9 (From $15), Sephora.

Garlic press

This awesome brushed gold garlic press is 75% off — steal! It is super simple to use and crushes your garlic in a single squeeze. $5 (From $20), CB2.

Top

This lightweight top is made of soft jersey knit material and has super cute ties at the cuffs. It has a vertical stripe pattern and is great for a simple, casual look. $27 (From $45), Gap Canada.

Travel kit

This beige travel kit is perfect to keep on hand for any potential travel emergencies. It comes with floss, safety pins, thread, stain remover, and other useful items. $10 (From $20), Cleo.

