Mad Deals Of The Day: Get Half Off Heeled Boots At Globo And More

Boots

These mini stiletto boots will seamlessly take you indoors and out in style. Pair it with a knit midi dress for a trendy look. $35 (from $70), Globo.



Denim jacket

Chilly days call for major steals when it comes to denim jackets. This frayed number from H&M is a winning 41 percent off. $35 (from $60), H&M.



Vase

This vase is gorgeous as a stand-alone piece and sturdy enough for bouquets — even ones with long stems! $17 (from $40), Indigo.



Tray

Breakfast in bed will not only be luxurious when served on this lacquer tray, but the 89 percent off the original price tag will make it all the more satisfying. $10 (from $90), CB2.



Sweatshirt

Sweatshirts can be comfy and elegant, and this cropped one proves it. Sizes are going out fast, so buy yours while you can! Also available in black. $10 (from $50), Simons.

