Mad Deals Of The Day: Get Half Off Heeled Boots At Globo And More

A lacquer tray for $80 (!!) off at CB2, a cherry red sweatshirt for $40 at Simons, and other daily steals.

Boots
These mini stiletto boots will seamlessly take you indoors and out in style. Pair it with a knit midi dress for a trendy look. $35 (from $70), Globo.
ASTIREWIA, Globo, $35 (from $70)
Denim jacket
Chilly days call for major steals when it comes to denim jackets. This frayed number from H&M is a winning 41 percent off. $35 (from $60), H&M.
Denim jacket, H&M, $35 (from $60)
Vase
This vase is gorgeous as a stand-alone piece and sturdy enough for bouquets — even ones with long stems! $17 (from $40), Indigo.
FACETED IRIDESCENT METAL VASE – SHORT, Indigo, $17 (from $40)

Tray
Breakfast in bed will not only be luxurious when served on this lacquer tray, but the 89 percent off the original price tag will make it all the more satisfying. $10 (from $90), CB2.

rakka black lacquer tray, CB2, $10 (from $90)
Sweatshirt
Sweatshirts can be comfy and elegant, and this cropped one proves it. Sizes are going out fast, so buy yours while you can! Also available in black. $10 (from $50), Simons.
Unstructured cropped sweatshirt, Simons, $10 (from $50)
