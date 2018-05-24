Mad Deals Of The Day: A $25 (!) Gingham Top For Summer And More

Clutch

This rose gold clutch would be perfect for your next fancy evening out. It has a magnetic closure and a built-in mirror. $9 (From $12), Globo Shoes.

Dress

Under $20 for this versatile striped dress? Yes, please! It has 3/4 length sleeves, a boat neckline and pockets. Dress it up with your favourite pumps or keep it casual with a pair of sneakers. $16 (From $20), RW&CO.

Thermometer

Who doesn’t love multi-functional tools? This thermometer from Williams Sonoma is also a baster, and comes with a built-in brush for an easy clean up. The tools nest inside of each other making it easy to store. $14 (From $29), Williams Sonoma.

Top

This cold shoulder top has a cute checkered design and ties at the shoulders. Pair it with white jeans and some cute strappy sandals. $25 (From $40), Ricki’s.

Comb

Say goodbye to your post-shower tangles with this awesome detangling comb from The Body Shop. It’s wide-toothed, made of birch wood, and perfect for evenly distributing your hair product. $2 (From $7), The Body Shop.

