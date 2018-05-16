Mad Deals Of The Day: The Cutest ($17!) Gingham Shorts And More

Shorts

These cute gingham shorts are just over 50% off. Score! They have ties at the hem, a mid-rise fit, and an elastic waistband to fit your form perfectly. $17 (From $35), Old Navy.

Handbag

Everyone could use a little red handbag! This one is dome shaped and comes with an adjustable and removable shoulder strap to fit your style. $30 (From $50), Cleo.

T-shirt

A cute, eco-friendly t-shirt for only $15? Yes, please! This casual yet trendy t-shirt is made out of organic cotton and also comes in four additional soft colours. $15 (From $20), Simon’s.

Skincare set

This four piece skincare set is just what your beauty regime needs. It comes with a fresh cleansing foam, cleansing wipes, a charcoal cleansing sponge, and three hydrating face masks. $30 (From $45), The Face Shop.

Bottle opener

With the touch of a button, you can forget the hassle of uncorking a wine bottle with this cordless opener by Oster. It comes with a charging base and is able to open 30 bottles of wine fully charged. $24 (From $40), Kitchen Stuff Plus.

