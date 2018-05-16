Living

Mad Deals Of The Day: The Cutest ($17!) Gingham Shorts And More

The perfect red handbag (for $30!), an Oster cordless wine bottle opener, and more daily deals.

by

Shorts
These cute gingham shorts are just over 50% off. Score! They have ties at the hem, a mid-rise fit, and an elastic waistband to fit your form perfectly.  $17 (From $35), Old Navy.

Mid-Rise Tie-Hem Soft Gingham Shorts for Women (3 1/2") from Old Navy

Handbag
Everyone could use a little red handbag! This one is dome shaped and comes with an adjustable and removable shoulder strap to fit your style. $30 (From $50), Cleo.

Red Small Dome Handbag from Cleo

T-shirt
A cute, eco-friendly t-shirt for only $15? Yes, please! This casual yet trendy t-shirt is made out of organic cotton and also comes in four additional soft colours. $15 (From $20), Simon’s.

Yellow Twik eclectic, trendy fashion Tied-sleeve t-shirt from Simons

Skincare set
This four piece skincare set is just what your beauty regime needs. It comes with a fresh cleansing foam, cleansing wipes, a charcoal cleansing sponge, and three hydrating face masks. $30 (From $45), The Face Shop.

Moisture Essential Set from The Face Shop

Bottle opener
With the touch of a button, you can forget the hassle of uncorking a wine bottle with this cordless opener by Oster. It comes with a charging base and is able to open 30 bottles of wine fully charged. $24 (From $40), Kitchen Stuff Plus.

Oster Cordless Wine Bottle Opener from kitchen stuff plus

 

Watch: The Home Primp: Stunning Studio Apartment Makeover On A Budget
Facebook
Pin It
Twitter