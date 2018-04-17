Living

Mad Deals Of The Day: A Gorgeous Gingham Blouse For Sunny Days At Gap And More

A two-in-one blush and luminizer at Sephora, a rice cooker at Canadian Tire, and other daily steals.

by

Blouse
Imagine all of the outfits you can style with this ruched gingham blouse! Team it with a pair of shorts and ankle boots on warmer days. Also available in blue. $45 (from $65), Gap.
Ruched Sleeve Boatneck Gingham Top in Poplin, Gap, $45 (from $65)
Napkin ring
Although this leaf napkin ring may be faux, it’s summer-like beauty will help you skip a season at the dinner table. $4 (from $6), Crate & Barrel.
Monstera Leaf Napkin Ring, Crate & Barrel, $4 (from $6)
Sandals
Why not let your shoes make a statement — like these pinstriped sandals. They also comes in eleven (!) other shades and patterns. $30 (from $50), DSW.
Kelly & Katie Kirstie Strap Sandal, DSW, $30 (from $50)
Blush and luminizer stick
When you’re on the go but need a touch-up, this blush and luminizer stick will come in use (and save space in your bag, too!). $8 (from $10), Sephora.
SEPHORA COLLECTION Blush & Luminizer On the Go Stick, Sephora, $8 (from $10)
Rice cooker
Cook various hassle-free meals with this rice cooker. It has an automated function to keep rice warm at an ideal temperature. $30 (from $50), Canadian Tire.
Black & Decker Non-Stick Rice Cooker, 16-cup, Canadian Tire, $30 (from $50)

 
Resources