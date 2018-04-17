Mad Deals Of The Day: A Gorgeous Gingham Blouse For Sunny Days At Gap And More

Blouse

Imagine all of the outfits you can style with this ruched gingham blouse! Team it with a pair of shorts and ankle boots on warmer days. Also available in blue. $45 (from $65), Gap.



Napkin ring

Although this leaf napkin ring may be faux, it’s summer-like beauty will help you skip a season at the dinner table. $4 (from $6), Crate & Barrel.



Sandals

Why not let your shoes make a statement — like these pinstriped sandals. They also comes in eleven (!) other shades and patterns. $30 (from $50), DSW.



Blush and luminizer stick

When you’re on the go but need a touch-up, this blush and luminizer stick will come in use (and save space in your bag, too!). $8 (from $10), Sephora.



Rice cooker

Cook various hassle-free meals with this rice cooker. It has an automated function to keep rice warm at an ideal temperature. $30 (from $50), Canadian Tire.

