Mad Deals Of The Day: A Sparkly T-Shirt for $5 At Joe Fresh And More

T-Shirt

Not just your average plain white tee, this one from Joe Fresh is knitted with ribbed cuffs and hem — and has sparkles all over! Also available in blue. $5 (from $30), Joe Fresh.



Blundstones

If you’ve been waiting for a good time to buy your pair of Blundstones, now’s your chance. Get these boots for $70 off at Walking on a Cloud! $160 (from $230), Walking on a Cloud.

Jar

Add a fun touch to your room (and a little extra storage) with this gold and white ceramic pineapple jar. It’s currently 56 percent off at Indigo. $20 (From $45), Indigo.



Jeans

These skinnies have the right amount of edge with a peek-a-boo knee rip and a subtle lace trim. They’ll be perfect with boots for the fall. $30 (from $50), Simons.



Tea towel

Not only does this tea towel have a beautiful floral design on it — it’s also a part of H&M’s environmentally-friendly line, Conscious. $4 (from 8), H&M Home.



