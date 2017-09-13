Advertisement
Mad Deals Of The Day: Get 80% Off Oxfords At DSW And More

Save $30 on a denim blouse at Boutique 1861, get 55 percent off a gorgeous tea set at CB2, and other daily steals.

Oxfords
These two-piece oxfords are selling at a jaw-dropping 80% off at DSW. Hurry up if you want your own pair, as they’re quickly running out. $16 (from $80), DSW.
Indigo Rd. Heath 2 Piece OX, DSW, $16 (from $80)
Tea Set
This tea-for-one set from CB2’s design collaboration with the School of the Art Institute of Chicago is a dazzling find as much as it is a stacking miracle. $13 (from $30), CB2

Saic tea for one, CB2, $13 (from $30)
Blouse
Perfect for the office and nights about town, this is the quintessential denim top that you’ll need in your closet. $39 (from $69), Boutique 1861.

Venanson, Boutique 1861, $39 (from $69)
Cache Boxes
Storage never looked so chic with this set of three multicolour storage boxes. They’re also available in black. $5 (from $35), EQ3.

Cache Boxes, EQ3, $5 (from $35)

Slip Dress
Bring on the jewel tones with this sapphire midi slip-dress from Frank and Oak. Drape a cardigan over it to update the look for fall. $60 (from $90), Frank and Oak.

 

Silk Midi Slip-Dress in Dark Sapphire, Frank and Oak, $60 (from $90)
