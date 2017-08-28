Mad Deals Of The Day: 65 Percent off Block Heels At Aldo And More

Heels

Save time in the morning with these velcro block heels. The clean cut of these straps will add a nice minimalist touch to your outfit. $25 (from $70), Aldo.



Dress

This emerald cold-shoulder dress will have you turning heads all year long. Match it with sandals for the summer or boot heels for the fall. $37 (from $62), Asos.



Blazer

Go retro with this ice grey blazer and colour-block it with bold tones. No need to worry about accessorizing — the subtle ruffle of the sleeves has got that covered. $90 (from $180), Mango.



Backpack

A backpack classy enough for a night out. There are three compartments that can keep your day’s worth of stuff stashed without looking bulky. $35 (from $50), Call it Spring.

Bottle

Keep your water cool for 24 hours with this Pure Drinkware bottle (or keep warm drinks hot for 12 hours!) Also available in four other colours. $17 (from $33), Bed Bath & Beyond.

More:

Mad Deals of The Day: A Cute, $28 Saddle Bag from Bentley and More

The #1 Thing Women Look For In A Job (Hint: It’s Not About Salary)

How To Dial Down The Sugar In Mixed Drinks (Without Killing The Flavour)





