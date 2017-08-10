Mad Deals of The Day: 50% Off Mini Heeled Sandals at Globo and more

Sandals

These adorable sandals by Sam Edelman in mustard yellow are easy to wear with jean shorts or a maxi dress. At half off, they also come in two other colours! $25 (from $50), Globo.





Dress

This timeless crêpe dress in a blue-grey colour is the classic pick for any semi-formal event at any time of the year. Sizes are running out fast, so get one while you can. $20 (from $40), H&M.

Handles

Revive any dresser or door by replacing old knobs with this pair of iridescent engraved mother-of-pearl handles. $5 (from $14), Zara Home.

Jeans

Ripped-jeans naysayers, get ready to be won over. This pair of white denim from Gap is the ideal mid rise jean. $38 (from $80), Gap.

Brush set

No time to do your makeup? You can bring this compact eye brush set with you on-the-go. All of the five pieces are a combination of natural and synthetic bristles and can be used for cream or powder applications. $24 (from $50), Sephora.





