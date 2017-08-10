Advertisement
Living

Mad Deals of The Day: 50% Off Mini Heeled Sandals at Globo and more

Cute mustard yellow sandals that are half off at Globo, iridescent replacement handles at Zara Home, and other daily steals.

by

Sandals
These adorable sandals by Sam Edelman in mustard yellow are easy to wear with jean shorts or a maxi dress. At half off, they also come in two other colours! $25 (from $50), Globo.
NEW-Mad-deals-globo-chatelaine

Dress
This timeless crêpe dress in a blue-grey colour is the classic pick for any semi-formal event at any time of the year. Sizes are running out fast, so get one while you can. $20 (from $40), H&M.

NEW-hmprod-mad-deals-chatelaine

Handles
Revive any dresser or door by replacing old knobs with this pair of iridescent engraved mother-of-pearl handles. $5 (from $14), Zara Home.

NEW-zarahome-mad-deals-chatelaine Jeans
Ripped-jeans naysayers, get ready to be won over. This pair of white denim from Gap is the ideal mid rise jean. $38 (from $80), Gap.

NEW-gapjeans-mad-deals-chatelaine

Brush set
No time to do your makeup? You can bring this compact eye brush set with you on-the-go. All of the five pieces are a combination of natural and synthetic bristles and can be used for cream or powder applications. $24 (from $50), Sephora.
NEW-sephora-mad-deals-chatelaine

More:
Mad Deals of The Day: Save 80% Off a Braided Mini Tote From Zara And More
3 Easy Ways To Dress-Up Hummus for a Party
Dirty Dancing is 30! Here Are 30 Ways To Bring More Watermelon Into Your Life

 

Resources