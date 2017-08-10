Mad Deals of The Day: 50% Off Mini Heeled Sandals at Globo and more

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Sandals These adorable sandals by Sam Edelman in mustard yellow are easy to wear with jean shorts or a maxi dress. At half off, they also come in two other colours! $25 (from $50), Globo.
Dress This timeless crêpe dress in a blue-grey colour is the classic pick for any semi-formal event at any time of the year. Sizes are running out fast, so get one while you can. $20 (from $40), H&M.
Handles Revive any dresser or door by replacing old knobs with this pair of iridescent engraved mother-of-pearl handles. $5 (from $14), Zara Home.
Jeans Ripped-jeans naysayers, get ready to be won over. This pair of white denim from Gap is the ideal mid rise jean. $38 (from $80), Gap.
Brush set No time to do your makeup? You can bring this compact eye brush set with you on-the-go. All of the five pieces are a combination of natural and synthetic bristles and can be used for cream or powder applications. $24 (from $50), Sephora.