Mad Deals Of The Day: Get 32% Off A Striped Mockneck At The Gap and More

Mockneck

Go 70’s with this navy and red striped mockneck from Gap. Sizes are running out, so make sure to get yours while you can! $27 (from $40), Gap.





Dress

Consider this floral crepe dress your soon-to-be favourite number in the closet. Pair it with biker boots, black tights and a chunky cardigan for an edgy look. $70 (from $178), French Connection.



Shoes

These fuchsia slingback flats give an effortless update to the usual ballerina style. Plus, they’re on super sale at $80 at Town Shoes. $35 (from $115), Town Shoes.



Travel adapter

Be prepared when going global and get this Apple-approved iStore world travel adapter for your next big trip out of the country. Or, get it as a stocking-stuffer for the jet-setter in your life. $20 (from $28), Indigo.



Plate

This modern glass plate is only 3 bucks a pop at CB2 — and also moonlights as fancy tableware for special occasions. $3 (from $8), CB2.







