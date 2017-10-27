Advertisement
Mad Deals Of The Day: Get 32% Off A Striped Mockneck At The Gap and More

The perfect fall dress for all of your edgy outfits at French Connection, a world travel adapter approved by Apple at Indigo, and other daily steals.

Mockneck
Go 70’s with this navy and red striped mockneck from Gap. Sizes are running out, so make sure to get yours while you can! $27 (from $40), Gap.

Stripe ribbed mockneck, Gap, $27 (from $40)

Dress
Consider this floral crepe dress your soon-to-be favourite number in the closet. Pair it with biker boots, black tights and a chunky cardigan for an edgy look. $70 (from $178), French Connection.

EVA CREPE LEAF PRINT MAXI DRESS, French Connection, $70 (from $178)
Shoes
These fuchsia slingback flats give an effortless update to the usual ballerina style. Plus, they’re on super sale at $80 at Town Shoes. $35 (from $115), Town Shoes.
Town Shoes Bess Slingback Flat, Town Shoes, $35 (from $115)
Travel adapter
Be prepared when going global and get this Apple-approved iStore world travel adapter for your next big trip out of the country. Or, get it as a stocking-stuffer for the jet-setter in your life. $20 (from $28), Indigo.

ISTORE WORLD TRAVEL ADAPTER, Indigo, $20 (from $28)


Plate
This modern glass plate is only 3 bucks a pop at CB2 — and also moonlights as fancy tableware for special occasions. $3 (from $8), CB2.

bari glass dinner plate, CB2, $3 (from $8)

