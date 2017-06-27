Mad deals of the day: a $37 top with bell sleeves from Gap and more

Crochet top

This top’s crochet lace weaving and elegant bell sleeves make it a perfect summer evening piece. $37 (from $75), The Gap.



Wide-leg cropped pant

Banana Republic hit the mark with a wide-leg pant that is both trendy and sophisticated. The blue pin-stripes add a touch of colour. $99 (from $124), Banana Republic.



Desk

This minimalist desk can be dressed up with trinkets, books and a bulletin board or left bare for a sleek, modern feel. $199 (from $349), Structube.



Wall shelf

No room for a bar cart? No problem. Display your glasses, bottles and cocktail mixer on this industrial wall shelf. US$55 (from US$88), Anthropologie.



Nike sneaker

The sleek sole and simple feel of these sneakers make for an easy transition from gym clothes to streetwear. $75 (from $115), The Bay.



More:

Mad deals of the day: A cute $18 jersey dress from H&M and more

50 amazing pieces for your patio, from stylish furniture to graphic tableware

The best neutral paint colours that aren’t white