Mad deals of the day: a $37 top with bell sleeves from Gap and more

A pair of Nike running shoes from The Bay, a space-saving wall shelf from Anthropologie and other daily steals.

Crochet top
This top’s crochet lace weaving and elegant bell sleeves make it a perfect summer evening piece. $37 (from $75), The Gap.
Wide-leg cropped pant
Banana Republic hit the mark with a wide-leg pant that is both trendy and sophisticated. The blue pin-stripes add a touch of colour. $99 (from $124), Banana Republic.
Desk
This minimalist desk can be dressed up with trinkets, books and a bulletin board or left bare for a sleek, modern feel. $199 (from $349), Structube.
Wall shelf
No room for a bar cart? No problem. Display your glasses, bottles and cocktail mixer on this industrial wall shelf. US$55 (from US$88), Anthropologie.
Nike sneaker
The sleek sole and simple feel of these sneakers make for an easy transition from gym clothes to streetwear. $75 (from $115), The Bay.
