Mad deals of the day: $33 jeans from the Gap and more

Jeans
Boot-cut jeans are back in style! Pair these adorable mid-rise ones with a pair of wedges (or boots in the fall) for a relaxed evening look. $33 (from $80), The Gap.
Cookware set
This 10-piece cookware set is an amazing kitchen companion. It is dishwasher safe, has glass lids with silicon seals for exceptional heat retention, and made from conductive material for premium heat distribution. $350 (from $1174), Hudson’s Bay.
Sweater
Fun, bright and unique, this is a sweater you can reach for on any occasion. $55 (from $185), Saks Fifth Avenue.
Comforter set
This eight-piece comforter set is made of lightweight, beautifully embellished fabric. Available in grey and beige, the set will match seamlessly with any colour scheme. $116 (from $531), Wayfair.
Sandals
A classic sandal is embellished with jewels for a sparkly touch. The cushioned insole makes for comfort and style. $30 (from $60), Aldo.