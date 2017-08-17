Mad Deals of The Day: 60% Off A Lace Dress From French Connection And More

Dress

This delicate dress in a blue and white floral lace would go perfectly with a pair of mules, strappy sandals, or even flats. Plus, the deep v-neck cut and ruffles make this number ideal for any fancy occasion. $90 (from $228), French Connection.



Oxfords

Wear these beige oxfords on days when you want to dress up a casual outfit or dress down your formal wear. $80 (from $168), Browns.





Chinos

These boyfriend chinos give a playful update to the ordinary khaki pant. Try rolling the cuffs to highlight your footwear. $40 (from $85), J.Crew.



Earrings

No need to wear any extra jewellery with these pearl hoops. Wearing them alone will be enough as a subtle statement piece. $26 (from $36), Olive + Piper.

End Table

Place this midcentury-inspired end table as a cute piece in the living room, or brighten up the bedroom by using it as a nightstand. And why not style it with a succulent on top? $113 (from $204), All Modern.

