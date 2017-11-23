Mad Deals Of The Day: $3 Fleece Gloves You Can Text In From Old Navy And More

Sweatpants

Can these sweats get any cuter? This pink jersey pair (with a bow!) will up the ante in your loungewear style. $19 (from $45), Asos.



This quintessential blouse is versatile for any occasion. Get yours fast! Sizes are quickly running out. $30 (from $50),

H&M





Display all of your finest trinkets and jewellery on this stunning antique gold tray from Pottery Barn. $36 (from $51),

Pottery Barn













Don these fleece cheetah print gloves to bring some fun into your outdoor look. They also have text-friendly tips. P.S. everything at Old Navy is 50 percent off! The discount is applied at the checkout. $3 (from $6),

Old Navy









Whether you use this elevated stand (which gives a 360-degree heat circulation) in the oven or on the grill, you bet that your roast will come out succulent. $30 (from $45),

Williams Sonoma



