Mad Deals Of The Day: $3 Fleece Gloves You Can Text In From Old Navy And More

A beautiful everyday blouse from H&M, a gold antique tray at Pottery Barn and other daily steals.

Sweatpants
Can these sweats get any cuter? This pink jersey pair (with a bow!) will up the ante in your loungewear style. $19 (from $45), Asos.
ASOS Peg Trousers with Oversized Bow, Asos, $19 (from $45)

Blouse
This quintessential blouse is versatile for any occasion. Get yours fast! Sizes are quickly running out. $30 (from $50), H&M.
Cotton shirt in white, H&M, $30 (from $50)
Tray
Display all of your finest trinkets and jewellery on this stunning antique gold tray from Pottery Barn. $36 (from $51), Pottery Barn.
Antique Gold Display Tray, Pottery Barn, $36 (from $51)
Gloves
Don these fleece cheetah print gloves to bring some fun into your outdoor look. They also have text-friendly tips. P.S. everything at Old Navy is 50 percent off! The discount is applied at the checkout. $3 (from $6), Old Navy.
Go-Warm Performance Fleece Gloves for Women, Old Navy, $4 (from $6)
Chicken roaster
Whether you use this elevated stand (which gives a 360-degree heat circulation) in the oven or on the grill, you bet that your roast will come out succulent. $30 (from $45), Williams Sonoma.
The Ultimate Chicken Roaster, Williams Sonoma, $30 (from $45)

 

