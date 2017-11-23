Mad Deals Of The Day: $3 Fleece Gloves You Can Text In From Old Navy And More

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Sweatpants Can these sweats get any cuter? This pink jersey pair (with a bow!) will up the ante in your loungewear style. $19 (from $45), Asos.
Blouse This quintessential blouse is versatile for any occasion. Get yours fast! Sizes are quickly running out. $30 (from $50), H&M.
Tray Display all of your finest trinkets and jewellery on this stunning antique gold tray from Pottery Barn. $36 (from $51), Pottery Barn. Gloves Don these fleece cheetah print gloves to bring some fun into your outdoor look. They also have text-friendly tips. P.S. everything at Old Navy is 50 percent off! The discount is applied at the checkout. $3 (from $6), Old Navy. Chicken roaster Whether you use this elevated stand (which gives a 360-degree heat circulation) in the oven or on the grill, you bet that your roast will come out succulent. $30 (from $45), Williams Sonoma.