Mad deals of the day: Father’s day edition!

Cufflinks

For the musician Dad (or perhaps the should-have-been famous Dad!), there acoustic guitar cufflinks are sure to remind him of the glory days. $42 (from $60), The Bay.



Messenger bag

This MEC messenger comes equipped with internal and external zipper pockets, plus a laptop pocket, for optimal organization. $35 (from $68), MEC.



Windbreaker

This minimalist windbreaker offers effortless, weather-defying style. This jacket is light, making it perfect for a long commute or travel. $55 (from $120), Saks Fifth Avenue.

Earbuds

These in-ear headphones offer a powerful listening experience. The housing is crafted from lightweight metal — so you won’t be weighted down. $170 (from $230), Indigo.



Herschel duffle

This small duffle is perfect for light travelers. While at home, it also makes for a great gym bag or commuter companion. $80 (from $90), Little Burgundy.



