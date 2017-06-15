Advertisement
Mad deals of the day: Father’s day edition!

Adorable cufflinks from The Bay, a durable shoulder bag by Mountain Equipment Co-op and other daily steals.

Cufflinks
For the musician Dad (or perhaps the should-have-been famous Dad!), there acoustic guitar cufflinks are sure to remind him of the glory days. $42 (from $60), The Bay.
Messenger bag
This MEC messenger comes equipped with internal and external zipper pockets, plus a laptop pocket, for optimal organization. $35 (from $68), MEC.
Windbreaker
This minimalist windbreaker offers effortless, weather-defying style. This jacket is light, making it perfect for a long commute or travel. $55 (from $120), Saks Fifth Avenue.

Earbuds
These in-ear headphones offer a powerful listening experience. The housing is crafted from lightweight metal — so you won’t be weighted down. $170 (from $230), Indigo.
Herschel duffle
This small duffle is perfect for light travelers. While at home, it also makes for a great gym bag or commuter companion. $80 (from $90), Little Burgundy.
