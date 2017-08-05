Mad Deals Of The Day: Extra 50% Off A Gorgeous J.Crew One-shoulder Top And More



One-shoulder top

Whether you wear this with a floppy sun hat and round sunglasses or sans accessories, you’ll look chic and effortless. (Psst! J.Crew’s having an extra sale for final sale items, which means that you get an extra 50 percent off.) $50 (from $73), J.Crew.

Velvet throw pillow

This elegant throw pillow will spruce up any bed or sofa — and it’s on super sale at 80 percent off. $23 (from $120), Bed Bath & Beyond.





Neckerchief

This sheer paisley-printed neckerchief goes especially well when tied with a button-down or a square neck top. $7 (from $10), Old Navy.



Leather biker jacket

If you’ve been meaning to invest in a genuine leather jacket, now’s the time. This one from Barneys will be your go-to for everything from frilly dresses, routine jeans-and-tee combos and more. $174 (from $357), ASOS.



Tote bag

When it comes to bags, bigger is better. This grey tote can carry your wallet, makeup and books all while looking sleek. $35 (from $100), Nine West.

