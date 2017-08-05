Advertisement
Mad Deals Of The Day: Extra 50% Off A Gorgeous J.Crew One-shoulder Top And More

A chic one-shoulder top from J. Crew, an unbelievable discount on a fancy throw pillow at Bed Bath & Beyond and other daily steals.

JCrew Mad Deals Chatelaine
One-shoulder top
Whether you wear this with a floppy sun hat and round sunglasses or sans accessories, you’ll look chic and effortless. (Psst! J.Crew’s having an extra sale for final sale items, which means that you get an extra 50 percent off.) $50 (from $73), J.Crew.

BedBathBeyond Mad Deals ChatelaineVelvet throw pillow
This elegant throw pillow will spruce up any bed or sofa — and it’s on super sale at 80 percent off. $23 (from $120), Bed Bath & Beyond.
old navy mad deals chatelaine

Neckerchief
This sheer paisley-printed neckerchief goes especially well when tied with a button-down or a square neck top. $7 (from $10), Old Navy.

Asos Barneys Mad Deals Chatelaine


Leather biker jacket
If you’ve been meaning to invest in a genuine leather jacket, now’s the time. This one from Barneys will be your go-to for everything from frilly dresses, routine jeans-and-tee combos and more. $174 (from $357), ASOS.

Ninewest Mad Deals Chatelaine
Tote bag
When it comes to bags, bigger is better. This grey tote can carry your wallet, makeup and books all while looking sleek. $35 (from $100), Nine West.

