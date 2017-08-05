Mad Deals Of The Day: Extra 50% Off A Gorgeous J.Crew One-shoulder Top And More

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
One-shoulder top Whether you wear this with a floppy sun hat and round sunglasses or sans accessories, you’ll look chic and effortless. (Psst! J.Crew’s having an extra sale for final sale items, which means that you get an extra 50 percent off.) $50 (from $73), J.Crew.
Velvet throw pillow This elegant throw pillow will spruce up any bed or sofa — and it’s on super sale at 80 percent off. $23 (from $120), Bed Bath & Beyond.
Neckerchief
This sheer paisley-printed neckerchief goes especially well when tied with a button-down or a square neck top. $7 (from $10), Old Navy.
Leather biker jacket If you’ve been meaning to invest in a genuine leather jacket, now’s the time. This one from Barneys will be your go-to for everything from frilly dresses, routine jeans-and-tee combos and more. $174 (from $357), ASOS.
Tote bag When it comes to bags, bigger isbetter. This grey tote can carry your wallet, makeup and books all while looking sleek. $35 (from $100), Nine West.