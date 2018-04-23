Living

Mad Deals Of The Day: $150 Off The Dyson Animal 2 Vacuum And More

A wool-blend coat that’s perfect for spring from H&M, a stylish and versatile armchair from Indigo and other daily steals.

by

Jacket
This wool-blend coat has the perfect slouchy, stylish fit. It has no buttons, so it drops open making it an ideal spring coat. Also available in pink, but sizes are running out so, get yours soon! $70 (from $129), H&M.

Cream Wool blend Coat $70 H&M

Purse
This sleek black bag with a metallic handle is the most stylish way to tote around your daily essentials. It’s also available in beige. $37 (from $60), Mango Canada.

Black purse from Mango Canada

Armchair
Use this chair as an office perch, as an extra armchair in your living room or simply as a statement piece. It’s made from molded plastic and has metal legs. Throw a sheepskin around the back for extra comfort. $63 (from $90), Indigo.

PARIS ARMCHAIR Indigo

Vacuum
If you’ve always wanted a Dyson, now’s your chance. Their “Animal 2” model features a ball at the base of the unit for easy maneuverability. $450 (from $600), Bed, Bath & Beyond.

Dyson Ball™ Animal 2 Upright Vacuum in Purple:Silver

Rain boots
Who says you can’t look cute on rainy days? These Chelsea-style rubber boots have a slight heel and are also available in pink, grey and camo. $35 (from $50), Hudson’s Bay.

LONDON FOG Chelsea Water Resistant London Fog Rain Boots Hudson's Bay

