Mad Deals Of The Day: $150 Off The Dyson Animal 2 Vacuum And More

Jacket

This wool-blend coat has the perfect slouchy, stylish fit. It has no buttons, so it drops open making it an ideal spring coat. Also available in pink, but sizes are running out so, get yours soon! $70 (from $129), H&M.

Purse

This sleek black bag with a metallic handle is the most stylish way to tote around your daily essentials. It’s also available in beige. $37 (from $60), Mango Canada.

Armchair

Use this chair as an office perch, as an extra armchair in your living room or simply as a statement piece. It’s made from molded plastic and has metal legs. Throw a sheepskin around the back for extra comfort. $63 (from $90), Indigo.

Vacuum

If you’ve always wanted a Dyson, now’s your chance. Their “Animal 2” model features a ball at the base of the unit for easy maneuverability. $450 (from $600), Bed, Bath & Beyond.

Rain boots

Who says you can’t look cute on rainy days? These Chelsea-style rubber boots have a slight heel and are also available in pink, grey and camo. $35 (from $50), Hudson’s Bay.

