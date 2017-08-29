Mad Deals Of The Day: $35 off An Embroidered Dress At Joe Fresh And More

Dress

Wear this embroidered day dress to all the end-of-summer garden parties. The best part about this piece — other than the dainty flower design — is that it has pockets! $15 (from $39), Joe Fresh.

Pillow

Add a little luxury to a room by throwing this faux fur pillow over a bed or sofa. They’re currently running out at Wayfair, so snag yours soon! $20 (from $62), Wayfair.



Cardigan

This knitted cardigan in a bomber style can also be worn like a jacket with a scarf on cool September days. $35 (from $50), Simons.



Sneakers

These coral Lacoste sneakers give a crisp update to the usual kicks. Also available in two other colours. $69 (from $115), Town Shoes.



Bag

You can’t go wrong with a classic black bag. This one from Le Château is compact enough to fit your daily essentials, and small enough to be effortlessly slung on your shoulders. Also available in navy and camel. $30 (from $50), Le Château.

