Mad deals of the day: An adorable, $10 off-the-shoulder dress from Joe Fresh and more

Dress
This fun off-the-shoulder number is the perfect heat-wave outfit. Pair with white sneakers and a fun tote bag for a pretty look that can be dressed up or down. $10 (from $39), Joe Fresh.
Necklace
This necklace holds a semiprecious stone in a contemporary, gold-plated setting. Perfect for every day — and dazzling for special occasions. $38 (from $55), Indigo.
Cushion
This adorable accent cushion features vibrant stitch detailing and a lovely pom-pom trim. Use this pillow on a couch, accent chair or bed for a fun pop of colour. $63 (from $90), The Bay. Armchair
This luxurious armchair is set on a solid wood frame. This chair offers generous padding, and its neutral colour will work in any space. $276 (from $1000), All Modern.
Rain jacket
This extremely lightweight jacket is totally waterproof. Take this out for a rainy day of camping, hiking or commuting. $99 (from $134), MEC.