Mad deals of the day: December 29

Sweater

This boxy, graphic sweater is business in the front, business in the back. (Read: A great add to your 2017 office wear rotation.) $50 (from $70), Simons.



Pressure Cooker

Keep the flavour of meats, soups and more on lock with this deeply cheap T-Fal model. Bonus: It comes with a cookbook to take the pressure (har!) off of your nightly recipe brainstorm. $50 (from $100), Canadian Tire.

Lamp

This copper-tinged sculptural lighting piece — with an adjustable, mod shade — has serious curves. $145 (from $229), CB2.

Shoes

High heel? Check. Sassy salmon shade? Also check. Deep discount? Check, too. $37 (from $75), Aldo.



Luggage

Roll this Heys carry-on along for all your end-of-year holiday excursions. $140 (from $400), Sears.

