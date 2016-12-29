Mad deals of the day: December 29

An office-friendly sweater from Simons, strappy heels from Aldo and more.

Sweater
This boxy, graphic sweater is business in the front, business in the back. (Read: A great add to your 2017 office wear rotation.) $50 (from $70), Simons.
Simons-Sweater
Pressure Cooker
Keep the flavour of meats, soups and more on lock with this deeply cheap T-Fal model. Bonus: It comes with a cookbook to take the pressure (har!) off of your nightly recipe brainstorm. $50 (from $100), Canadian Tire.

TFal-CookerLamp
This copper-tinged sculptural lighting piece — with an adjustable, mod shade — has serious curves. $145 (from $229), CB2.

CB2-Lamp

Shoes
High heel? Check. Sassy salmon shade? Also check. Deep discount? Check, too. $37 (from $75), Aldo.
Aldo-Shoe-Small

Luggage
Roll this Heys carry-on along for all your end-of-year holiday excursions. $140 (from $400), Sears.
Heys Luggage
One comment on “Mad deals of the day: December 29

  1. I made a purchase form Aldo a month ago for a half price purse on a mad deal of the day special. After two weeks i contacted them to see where it was and they cancelled my order and told me to order it again at full price. The item was still in stock they just didn’t want to honour their deal

