Advertisement
Living

Mad Deals of The Day: $30 off Dainty Converse Sneakers at Soft Moc and More

A pair of the daintiest Converse sneakers ever at Soft Moc, a breezy dress at Roots, and other daily steals.

by

Shoes
Classic Converse sneakers with a touch of fun. These pair of Converse have an intricate dot pattern in faint green that makes them versatile for any outing. $45 (from $75), Soft Moc.

converse chatelaine mad dealsDress
This Roots day dress, made with a hemp-cotton blend, is a breezy, late-summer closet staple. Or, pair it with tights and boots in the fall. $60 (from $88), Roots.

Roots Chatelaine Mad DealsString lights
Whether you weave them with ivy outdoors or hang them on the walls indoors, these copper-dipped string lights will add a cozy vibe to evenings any time of year. $15 (from $40), Indigo.
Indigo lights chatelaine mad deals
Blouse
A crisp mint green button-down blouse that can be styled underneath a sweater or worn on its own on a sunny day. Also available in three additional colours and patterns. $20 (from $35), Simons.

Simons blouse short sleeve button down chatelaine mad deals
Bracelet 
This chunky Banana Republic bracelet tied with ribbons of olive chiffon and embellished with glass stones is the quintessential statement accessory. $44 (From $74), Banana Republic.

BR Mad Deals ChatelaineMore:
Mad Deals of The Day: Save $50 on Flats from Town Shoes and more
20 Ways to Use Juicy Garden Tomatoes
20 Gorgeous Summer Dresses to Wear Into Fall

Resources