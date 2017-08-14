Mad Deals of The Day: $30 off Dainty Converse Sneakers at Soft Moc and More

Shoes

Classic Converse sneakers with a touch of fun. These pair of Converse have an intricate dot pattern in faint green that makes them versatile for any outing. $45 (from $75), Soft Moc.

Dress

This Roots day dress, made with a hemp-cotton blend, is a breezy, late-summer closet staple. Or, pair it with tights and boots in the fall. $60 (from $88), Roots.



String lights

Whether you weave them with ivy outdoors or hang them on the walls indoors, these copper-dipped string lights will add a cozy vibe to evenings any time of year. $15 (from $40), Indigo.



Blouse

A crisp mint green button-down blouse that can be styled underneath a sweater or worn on its own on a sunny day. Also available in three additional colours and patterns. $20 (from $35), Simons.



Bracelet

This chunky Banana Republic bracelet tied with ribbons of olive chiffon and embellished with glass stones is the quintessential statement accessory. $44 (From $74), Banana Republic.

