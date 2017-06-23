Mad deals of the day: A beautiful $18 crossbody bag from Indigo and more

Running shirt

This running top is engineered to keep you cool and dry during your workout. Nike’s “Breathe” fabric promotes airflow, and the long sleeves are great for keeping warm during cooler seasons. $60 (from $100), Sporting Life.



Shirt-dress

This polo shirt-dress by Tommy Hilfiger is made from a cotton blend for premium comfort; the horizontal stripe detaining gives it a sporty touch. $70 (from $99), The Bay.



Cross-body bag

This floral printed crossbody bag is a fun summer accessory. Add a pop of colour to a little black dress, or throw this on in the morning with a bright blouse. $18 (from $35), Indigo.



Shelf

Have lots of wall space? Put trinkets, candles and other small items on display with this beautiful wall shelf. US$40/each (from US$28), Anthropologie.



Top

This breezy swing top features gorgeous floral detailing. The laid back silhouette makes for an easy to wear blouse. $17 (from $35), Old Navy.



More:

Mad deals of the day: Save $81 on a beautiful romper from Banana Republic and more

Netflix’s new thriller starring Naomi Watts and 5 more shows to binge this summer

4 iced coffee hacks that will save you money