Mad deals of the day: A beautiful $18 crossbody bag from Indigo and more

Running shirt
This running top is engineered to keep you cool and dry during your workout. Nike’s “Breathe” fabric promotes airflow, and the long sleeves are great for keeping warm during cooler seasons. $60 (from $100), Sporting Life.
Shirt-dress
This polo shirt-dress by Tommy Hilfiger is made from a cotton blend for premium comfort; the horizontal stripe detaining gives it a sporty touch. $70 (from $99), The Bay.
Cross-body bag
This floral printed crossbody bag is a fun summer accessory. Add a pop of colour to a little black dress, or throw this on in the morning with a bright blouse. $18 (from $35), Indigo.
Shelf
Have lots of wall space? Put trinkets, candles and other small items on display with this beautiful wall shelf. US$40/each (from US$28), Anthropologie.
Top
This breezy swing top features gorgeous floral detailing. The laid back silhouette makes for an easy to wear blouse. $17 (from $35), Old Navy.