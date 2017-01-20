Mad deals of the day: Gap cords for under $25, a sweet BR dress and more

Cute Nine West pumps, a geometric throw from H&M and other daily deals.

  1

Pumps
These sweet slip-on style pumps have a stud-embellished bow on the toe. $74 (from $140), Hudson’s Bay.

Nine West Elleah suede round toe pumps, $74 (from $140), Hudson's Bay

Wrap dress
It’s (still) the season of velvet, and this classy wrap number is perfect for the last few months of winter. Dress it up or down with stockings and heels or just flats. (Plus, it’s made from 20% silk.) $130 + additional 40% off (from $185), Banana Republic.

Blanket
Drape this geometric blanket in your living room or across your bed for a hit of modern flavour. It’s made from a cotton blend and has fringes on each side. $30 (from $60), H&M.

Blanket, $30 (from $60), H&M

Pants
These stretch corduroy boot pants can be worn casually or dressed up with a blouse. They’re skinny through the hip and thigh for a flattering fit. Available in four additional colours. $21 (from $70), Gap.

Bar stool 
Bring some life and colour into your kitchen with this fun solid wood bar stool in mint green. $80 (from $158), West Elm.

Cafe bar and counter stool, $80 (from $159), West Elm

One comment on “Mad deals of the day: Gap cords for under $25, a sweet BR dress and more

  1. “Deals” are no deals if we don’t have access to these stores in Winnipeg!

