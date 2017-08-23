Mad Deals Of The Day: $3 Cocktail Glasses At Crate & Barrel And More

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Cocktail Glass Embrace your inner mixologist by getting a couple of these footed rocks glasses and going for the classics (you can't go wrong with a rum sour). $3 (from $8), Crate&Barrel. Dress Bring out this show-stopping number for formal events. The Bardot neckline and adjustable cami straps will give you both the extravagance and support you need to last you through the night. $87 (from $174), Asos. Heels How chic are these peep toe heels? Wear this cream-coloured pair with an A-line dress or culottes for a sophisticated look. $90 (from $130), Le Château. Travel Bags This set of three travel-sized bags will make packing feasible by keeping all your beauty care, brushes, and toiletries separate. They also come in pink. $18 (from $35), Sephora.Cardigan Maybe you're feeling the chill of fall approaching (or maybe it's just your office air conditioner set on high). Either way, look cute while covered in this plum cardigan from Joe Fresh. $7 (from $34), Joe Fresh.