Mad Deals Of The Day: $3 Cocktail Glasses At Crate & Barrel And More

A set of travel bags from Sephora, an extravagant dress at Asos, and other daily steals.

Cocktail Glass
Embrace your inner mixologist by getting a couple of these footed rocks glasses and going for the classics (you can’t go wrong with a rum sour). $3 (from $8), Crate&Barrel. footed-rocks-glass chatelaine mad deals
Dress
Bring out this show-stopping number for formal events. The Bardot neckline and adjustable cami straps will give you both the extravagance and support you need to last you through the night. $87 (from $174), Asos.
asos midi chatelaine mad dealsHeels
How chic are these peep toe heels? Wear this cream-coloured pair with an A-line dress or culottes for a sophisticated look. $90 (from $130), Le Château.
 Shoes chatelaine mad deals le chateauTravel Bags
This set of three travel-sized bags will make packing feasible by keeping all your beauty care, brushes, and toiletries separate. They also come in pink. $18 (from $35), Sephora. s1583798-main-Lhero chatelaine mad dealsCardigan
Maybe you’re feeling the chill of fall approaching (or maybe it’s just your office air conditioner set on high). Either way, look cute while covered in this plum cardigan from Joe Fresh. $7 (from $34), Joe Fresh. 3A Joe fresh v neck cardigan chatelaine mad dealsMore:
