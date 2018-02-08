Advertisement
Living

Mad Deals Of The Day: Classic Loafers You Need At DSW And More

A bold red skirt for drab winter days at Simons, ultra cute pom pom lights at Indigo, and other daily steals.

by

Loafers
These loafer flats are the perfect shoes to complete a white blouse and flare pant look — plus they also come in a glittery version! $35 (from $50), DSW.
Kelly & Katie - Cigola, DSW, $35 (from $50)
Crewneck
Lightweight and luxurious, this Italian crewneck is the every-season staple you need for your closet. Also available in grey and navy. $57 (from $95), Banana Republic.
Italian Superloft Classic Crew, Banana Republic, $57 (from $95)
Pom pom lights
These lights aren’t just for the holidays. Spruce up your bookshelf or desk with this pom pom LED string. $10 (from $30), Indigo.
POM-POM LED 12-LIGHT STRAND – WARM-WHITE 50", Indigo,$10 (from $30)
Skirt
Lift up winter days by colour-blocking your outfits with this red midi — it’s bold, fitted, and universal for any time of the day. Also available in green and black. $30 (from $50), Simons.

Icone Midi pencil skirt, Simons, $30 (from $50)Glass lantern
Illuminate your room and get ambient vibes by placing a candle in this glass lantern from Zara Home. $16 (from $50), Zara Home.

GLASS AND METAL LANTERN, Zara Home, $16 (from $50)
Resources