Mad Deals Of The Day: Classic Loafers You Need At DSW And More

Loafers These loafer flats are the perfect shoes to complete a white blouse and flare pant look — plus they also come in a glittery version! $35 (from $50), DSW. Crewneck Lightweight and luxurious, this Italian crewneck is the every-season staple you need for your closet. Also available in grey and navy. $57 (from $95), Banana Republic. Pom pom lights These lights aren’t just for the holidays. Spruce up your bookshelf or desk with this pom pom LED string. $10 (from $30), Indigo. Skirt Lift up winter days by colour-blocking your outfits with this red midi — it’s bold, fitted, and universal for any time of the day. Also available in green and black. $30 (from $50), Simons. Glass lantern Illuminate your room and get ambient vibes by placing a candle in this glass lantern from Zara Home. $16 (from $50), Zara Home.