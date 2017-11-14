Advertisement
Living

Mad Deals Of The Day: $37 Off Chelsea Boots At Aldo And More

A jewel-toned Make Up Forever palette at Sephora, a Kate Spade scallop pan at The Bay, and other daily steals.

by

Chelsea boots
Strut the icy sidewalks — or the office floor — with these heeled boots from Aldo. The snakeskin pattern gives the Chelsea style an offbeat update. $88 (from $125), Aldo.
Meaven., Aldo, $88 (from $125)
Blanket
Cuddle up during the holidays with this super cute throw featuring a heritage plaid design from Indigo. $25 (from $50), Indigo.
BROWNING PLAID SUPER SOFT THROW, Indigo, $25 (from $50)
Coat
You don’t have to ditch the trench just because it’s cold outside. Go for the wool version, like this belted one, which is 40 percent off at Simons. $90 (from $150), Simons.
Belted wool coat - Twik, Simons, $90 (from $150)
Baking pan
Upgrade your baking game with this green scalloped pan by Kate Spade. It has “just dessert” embossed in the centre! $17 (from $24), The Bay.
KATE SPADE NEW YORK MTL Bakeware Scallop Pan, The Bay, $17 (from $24)
Palette
Embrace the jewel tones of the fall and winter with this Make Up Forever palette, filled with gel-powder pigments in the shades of teal, emerald, plum, gold, and rose. $29 (from $39), Sephora.
 MAKE UP FOR EVER Artist Palette Volume 3 - Florals, Sephora, $29 (from $39)
Resources