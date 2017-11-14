Mad Deals Of The Day: $37 Off Chelsea Boots At Aldo And More

Chelsea boots

Strut the icy sidewalks — or the office floor — with these heeled boots from Aldo. The snakeskin pattern gives the Chelsea style an offbeat update. $88 (from $125), Aldo.



Blanket

Cuddle up during the holidays with this super cute throw featuring a heritage plaid design from Indigo. $25 (from $50), Indigo.



Coat

You don’t have to ditch the trench just because it’s cold outside. Go for the wool version, like this belted one, which is 40 percent off at Simons. $90 (from $150), Simons.



Baking pan

Upgrade your baking game with this green scalloped pan by Kate Spade. It has “just dessert” embossed in the centre! $17 (from $24), The Bay.



Palette

Embrace the jewel tones of the fall and winter with this Make Up Forever palette, filled with gel-powder pigments in the shades of teal, emerald, plum, gold, and rose. $29 (from $39), Sephora.

