Mad Deals Of The Day: 48% Off A Bow-neck Blouse At Simons And More

Blouse

Bring out your favourite high-waisted skirts, shorts, and pants to wear with this gorgeous bow-neck blouse. The light blue floral makes it perfect to go with any jewel and bold tones. Also available in red and black. $20 (from $39), Simons.





Bomber jacket

For days that require a fleece, this bomber jacket from Old Navy will do. The fuzzy sherpa shell on the outside will have you feeling soft and cozy (and looking really stylish). $42 (from $60), Old Navy.





Shoe rack

Save your shoes from piling up at your front door by stacking them instead. This 2-tier wooden shoe rack can hold up to 8 pairs. $10 (from $15), Kitchen Stuff Plus.

Scarf

Warm up to the idea of chilly weather with this infinity knit scarf. It’s currently 30 percent off at Globo! $19 (from $27),Globo.





Neck Pillow

When you’re in between long hours of travel but you still got to catch some z’s, this ergonomic neck pillow will provide you with that much-desired comfort. $11 (from $17), Bed Bath & Beyond.