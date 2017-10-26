Advertisement
Mad Deals Of The Day: 48% Off A Bow-neck Blouse At Simons And More

A fuzzy sherpa bomber at Old Navy, a shoe rack that will organize your closet at Bed Bath & Beyond, and other daily steals.

Blouse
Bring out your favourite high-waisted skirts, shorts, and pants to wear with this gorgeous bow-neck blouse. The light blue floral makes it perfect to go with any jewel and bold tones. Also available in red and black. $20 (from $39), Simons.
Twik Bow-neck blouse in Grey, Simons, $20 (from $39)

Bomber jacket
For days that require a fleece, this bomber jacket from Old Navy will do. The fuzzy sherpa shell on the outside will have you feeling soft and cozy (and looking really stylish). $42 (from $60), Old Navy.

Sherpa Bomber Jacket for Women, Old Navy, $42 (from $60)
Shoe rack
Save your shoes from piling up at your front door by stacking them instead. This 2-tier wooden shoe rack can hold up to 8 pairs. $10 (from $15), Kitchen Stuff Plus.
Honey Can Do Shoe Hub '2-Tier' Shoe Rack (Natural), Kitchen Stuff Plus, $10 (from $15)Scarf
Warm up to the idea of chilly weather with this infinity knit scarf. It’s currently 30 percent off at Globo! $19 (from $27),Globo.

VEAWIEN, Globo, $19 (from $27)

Neck Pillow
When you’re in between long hours of travel but you still got to catch some z’s, this ergonomic neck pillow will provide you with that much-desired comfort. $11 (from $17), Bed Bath & Beyond.

Samsonite® Microbead Neck Pillow, Bed Bath & Beyond,$11 (from $17)

