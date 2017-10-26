Mad Deals Of The Day: 48% Off A Bow-neck Blouse At Simons And More

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Blouse Bring out your favourite high-waisted skirts, shorts, and pants to wear with this gorgeous bow-neck blouse. The light blue floral makes it perfect to go with any jewel and bold tones. Also available in red and black. $20 (from $39), Simons. Bomber jacket For days that require a fleece, this bomber jacket from Old Navy will do. The fuzzy sherpa shell on the outside will have you feeling soft and cozy (and looking really stylish). $42 (from $60), Old Navy. Shoe rack Save your shoes from piling up at your front door by stacking them instead. This 2-tier wooden shoe rack can hold up to 8 pairs. $10 (from $15), Kitchen Stuff Plus. Scarf
Warm up to the idea of chilly weather with this infinity knit scarf. It’s currently 30 percent off at Globo! $19 (from $27),Globo.
Neck Pillow When you’re in between long hours of travel but you still got to catch some z’s, this ergonomic neck pillow will provide you with that much-desired comfort. $11 (from $17), Bed Bath & Beyond.