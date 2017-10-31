Mad Deals Of The Day: $15 Open-Toe Boots For Fall From Walmart And More

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Dress Be the highlight of the night with this riveting off-shoulder bodycon dress. The neckline adds extra glamour along with the wine red shade. $49 (from $82), Asos.
Box
Store your beloved accessories and mementoes and put them up for a show with this smoked glass box by Eccolo. $20 (from $45) Indigo.
Shoes Fall weather is just right these in-between “shooties” from George. Sport frilly socks or black tights and you’re good to go! Also available in black. $15 (from $30), Walmart.
Dress This fitted flare dress with a square neckline has universal appeal for any occasion. Why not pair it with tights and platform heels for a ’70s look? $30 (from $50), Dynamite.
Speaker This Bluetooth speaker will save you from lugging stray wires wherever you take it, and bring the fun with its disco design. Party lights project whenever it’s on! $9 (from $27), Bed Bath & Beyond.