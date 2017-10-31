Mad Deals Of The Day: $15 Open-Toe Boots For Fall From Walmart And More

Dress

Be the highlight of the night with this riveting off-shoulder bodycon dress. The neckline adds extra glamour along with the wine red shade. $49 (from $82), Asos.



Box

Store your beloved accessories and mementoes and put them up for a show with this smoked glass box by Eccolo. $20 (from $45) Indigo.



Shoes

Fall weather is just right these in-between “shooties” from George. Sport frilly socks or black tights and you’re good to go! Also available in black. $15 (from $30), Walmart.



Dress

This fitted flare dress with a square neckline has universal appeal for any occasion. Why not pair it with tights and platform heels for a ’70s look? $30 (from $50), Dynamite.



Speaker

This Bluetooth speaker will save you from lugging stray wires wherever you take it, and bring the fun with its disco design. Party lights project whenever it’s on! $9 (from $27), Bed Bath & Beyond.