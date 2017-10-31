Advertisement
Mad Deals Of The Day: $15 Open-Toe Boots For Fall From Walmart And More

An elegant glass box for all your beloved possessions at Indigo, a retro flare dress at Dynamite, and other daily steals.

Be the highlight of the night with this riveting off-shoulder bodycon dress. The neckline adds extra glamour along with the wine red shade. $49 (from $82), Asos.

Club L Plus Bardot Velour Midi Dress, Asos, $49 (from $82)
Store your beloved accessories and mementoes and put them up for a show with this smoked glass box by Eccolo. $20 (from $45) Indigo.
SMOKED GLASS DISPLAY BOX – LARGE, Indigo, $20 (from $45)
Fall weather is just right these in-between “shooties” from George. Sport frilly socks or black tights and you’re good to go! Also available in black. $15 (from $30), Walmart.

George Women's Cool Shooties, Walmart, $15 (from $30)
This fitted flare dress with a square neckline has universal appeal for any occasion. Why not pair it with tights and platform heels for a ’70s look? $30 (from $50), Dynamite.

FIT AND FLARE DRESS WITH SLEEVE TIES, Dynamite, $30 (from $50)
This Bluetooth speaker will save you from lugging stray wires wherever you take it, and bring the fun with its disco design. Party lights project whenever it’s on! $9 (from $27), Bed Bath & Beyond.

Mini Bluetooth® Disco Speaker, Bed Bath & Beyond, $9 (from $27)

 

