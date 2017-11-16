Mad Deals Of The Day: Get $140 Off Suede Boots At Nine West And More

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Boots For mild winter days, these suede boots will do the trick. They’d look so cute when paired with a shift dress and tights. $60 (from $200), Nine West. Sweater This gorgeous emerald knit sweater is so versatile. Dress it up for formal occasions or wear it casually on errand-running days. $45 (from $74), Asos. Jeans Stock up on high-rise skinnies while they’re on sale. This pair would be a fabulous pick to go with all of your cropped knits. $49 (from $72), Urban Outfitters. Sizzle platter Take the sizzle from the stovetop to the dinner table with this cast iron platter from Le Creuset. It’s currently $57 off at Williams Sonoma. $143 (from $200), Williams Sonoma. Seat cushion This velvet seat cushion will make long hours spent at the dinner table during the holidays a comfy feat. $8 (from $15), H&M.