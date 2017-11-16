Mad Deals Of The Day: Get $140 Off Suede Boots At Nine West And More

Boots

For mild winter days, these suede boots will do the trick. They’d look so cute when paired with a shift dress and tights. $60 (from $200), Nine West.





Sweater

This gorgeous emerald knit sweater is so versatile. Dress it up for formal occasions or wear it casually on errand-running days. $45 (from $74), Asos.



Jeans

Stock up on high-rise skinnies while they’re on sale. This pair would be a fabulous pick to go with all of your cropped knits. $49 (from $72), Urban Outfitters.



Sizzle platter

Take the sizzle from the stovetop to the dinner table with this cast iron platter from Le Creuset. It’s currently $57 off at Williams Sonoma. $143 (from $200), Williams Sonoma.



Seat cushion

This velvet seat cushion will make long hours spent at the dinner table during the holidays a comfy feat. $8 (from $15), H&M.

