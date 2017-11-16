Advertisement
Living

Mad Deals Of The Day: Get $140 Off Suede Boots At Nine West And More

$57 off a Le Creuset cast iron sizzle platter at Williams Sonoma, $29 off an emerald sweater at ASOS, and other daily steals.

by

Boots
For mild winter days, these suede boots will do the trick. They’d look so cute when paired with a shift dress and tights. $60 (from $200), Nine West.
Loyal in Natural, Nine West, $60 (from $200)

Sweater
This gorgeous emerald knit sweater is so versatile. Dress it up for formal occasions or wear it casually on errand-running days. $45 (from $74), Asos.
QED London Jumper With Frill Detail in Emerald, Asos, $45 (from $74)
Jeans
Stock up on high-rise skinnies while they’re on sale. This pair would be a fabulous pick to go with all of your cropped knits. $49 (from $72), Urban Outfitters.
BDG Girlfriend High-Rise Jean – Clean Rinse, Urban Outfitters, $49 (from $72)
Sizzle platter
Take the sizzle from the stovetop to the dinner table with this cast iron platter from Le Creuset. It’s currently $57 off at Williams Sonoma. $143 (from $200), Williams Sonoma.
Le Creuset Cast-Iron Sizzle Platter in Flame, Williams Sonoma, $143 (from $200)
Seat cushion
This velvet seat cushion will make long hours spent at the dinner table during the holidays a comfy feat. $8 (from $15), H&M.
Velvet Seat Cushion in Yellow, H&M, $8 (from $15)
Resources