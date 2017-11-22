Mad Deals Of The Day: A $14 Bell Sleeve Blouse From Loft And More

Blouse

Cheer up dreary days with this bold peony blouse by Loft. Hurry! Limited sizes available. $14 (from $80), LOFT.



Jacket

Now is the optimal time to invest in a spring jacket! This one has two layers of waterproof material and is also available in black and blue. $185 (from $265), MEC.

Cupcake pedestal

This serving tray will make even the smallest of baked treats feel special on their own. $6 (from $10), Golda’s Kitchen.



Backpack

This backpack is so sophisticated that you’ll want to take it wherever you go, be it to work or a night out. Also available in four other colours. $50 (from $70), DSW.



Cuisinart blender

Start the day fresh by making a smoothie or juice (or end it by making soup) with this powerful Cuisinart blender. $80 (from $110), Bed Bath & Beyond.