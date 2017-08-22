Advertisement
Mad Deals Of The Day: Save $30 On A Boxy Blouse At Ever New And More

Mules from Globo Shoes that will take you through the beginning of fall, a bold flare skirt from H&M and other daily steals.

Blouse
Add a bit of edge to this frilly blouse by sporting it with your favourite pair of skinnies or a leather pencil skirt. $40 (from $70), Ever New.
Skirt
Stand out in the crowd with this bold red skirt that flares out at the bottom. Wear it to that upcoming cocktail party marked down on your calendar. $20 (from $40), H&M.
Beach bag
Beach bound or not, this bag will give you nautical vibes wherever you go. And the quilted neoprene will do the heavy duty work of soaking up any moisture — all while looking cute. $74 (from $123), Farfetch.
farfetch beach bag duskii Chatelaine Mad DealsMules
We can’t get enough of summer shoes (especially heels that are actually comfy!) and these Tassei mules do not disappoint. They’re versatile for any occasion, and will last you through early fall. $25 (from $50), Globo.
shoes globo tassei chatelaine mad dealsWall Mirror
This wall mirror with a tinted pine wood frame will give all the rustic vibes you could ask for in a room. And at five-feet tall, it will have you covered for outfit checks before you head out the door. $160 (from $200), Bouclair.
