Living

Mad Deals Of The Day: 20 Amazing Black Friday Sale Items!

From glasses frames to Smart TVs, we compile our 20 picks for one of the biggest shopping days of the year.

by

1 of 20

Previous
Next

Matt & Nat bag
This olive bag is the quintessential crossbody — it’s sleek, secure, and will keep all of your goods and essentials in place. Plus, it’s half off at Indigo. $73 (from $145), Indigo.

Previous
Next

Resources