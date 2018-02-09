Advertisement
Living

Mad Deals Of The Day: A Cozy Bell Sleeve Sweater At RW&CO And More

Dressy ankle boots from Globo, a reversible duvet cover at Zara Home, and other daily steals.

by

Sweater
Feel cozy and look trendy with this fuzzy berry-hued sweater. Wear it with a pair of skinnies to really rock those bell sleeves. $25 (from $50), RW&CO.
Bell Sleeve Sweater, RW&CO, $25 (from $50)
Earrings
Make a statement with this beauties. These golden chain earrings are sleek, light, and will accentuate any outfit. $8 (from $15), Bizou.

EARRINGS WITH GOLDEN CHAIN AND CIRCLE, Bizou, $8 (from $15)
Crate
Stack your mags or records in this medium-sized crate. The concrete colouring will give your room a bit of edge. $15 (from $30), Bouclair.
Medium Concrete-Like Crate, Bouclair, $15 (from $30)Duvet cover
Perfect for the indecisive person in you, this reversible two-tone duvet cover (with a 300 thread count!) from Zara Home is a game-changer. $40/Queen size (from $119), Zara Home.
REVERSIBLE TWO-TONE DUVET COVER, Zara Home, $40 (from $119)
Boots
In need of dressy footwear that’s winter-approved? These block heel ankle boots will land your look and support you while at it. Also available in red. $25 (from $50), Globo.

LEGIGONNA, Globo, $25 (from $50)
