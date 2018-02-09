Mad Deals Of The Day: A Cozy Bell Sleeve Sweater At RW&CO And More

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Sweater Feel cozy and look trendy with this fuzzy berry-hued sweater. Wear it with a pair of skinnies to really rock those bell sleeves. $25 (from $50), RW&CO. Earrings Make a statement with this beauties. These golden chain earrings are sleek, light, and will accentuate any outfit. $8 (from $15), Bizou.
Crate Stack your mags or records in this medium-sized crate. The concrete colouring will give your room a bit of edge. $15 (from $30), Bouclair. Duvet cover Perfect for the indecisive person in you, this reversible two-tone duvet cover (with a 300 thread count!) from Zara Home is a game-changer. $40/Queen size (from $119), Zara Home. Boots In need of dressy footwear that’s winter-approved? These block heel ankle boots will land your look and support you while at it. Also available in red. $25 (from $50), Globo.