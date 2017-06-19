Advertisement
Mad deals of the day: beautiful dresses under $60 from H&M, Reitmans and more

A maxi shirt dress from Dynamite, a midi dress from Asos and other daily steals.

Three-quarter sleeve dress
This printed three-quarter sleeve is the perfect summer companion. Wear the draw string loose for a shift dress look, or tie it tight for an enhanced silhouette. Also available in blue. $28 (from $64), Reitmans.
Floral sheath dress
This 1940s style sheath dress features a gorgeous floral print on a flattering cream colour. The kimono sleeves add a unique touch. $56 (from $79), Hudson’s Bay.
Jacquard-weave dress
The intricate patterns and weaving add an eye-catching element to this otherwise simple a-line silhouette. Pair with a black blazer and heels or flats. $18 (from $50), H&M.
Fit-and-flare dress
The midi hem is the most versatile dress length. This dress can be styled with heels for nighttime, and mules or other flat shoes in the day for an outfit that takes you from day to night. $50 (from $73), Asos.
Maxi shirt-dress
This dress offers a stunning way to take the maxi look from beach to conference room. Its side slits and waist tie make for a flattering fit. $40 (from $60), Dynamite.
